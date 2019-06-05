When should Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets be delivered by?

The Somerset festival - which takes place from 26-30 June 2019 - is almost upon us, but when should you expect your tickets if they haven't arrived yet?

Glastonbury 2019 is preparing to open its doors this month, playing host to headliners in Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

The world-famous Somerset festival, which will also see performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Courteeners, promises plenty of changes in its first instalment after 2018's fallow year.

But for those of you who have been lucky enough to buy tickets to the Worthy Farm event, now comes the anxious wait for your all important tickets to come through the door.

So when can you expect your tickets if you haven't got them already? And when should you start worrying if they haven't turned up.

When can you expect Glastonbury 2019 tickets to arrive?

According to the Glastonbury website, tickets are estimated to arrive "at least 14 days before the festival starts".

So if you don't get your tickets by Wednesday 12 June, you should probably start checking.

UK tickets are sent out by Royal Mail, and they can be either tracked at www.royalmail.com by entering your tracking reference number.

Your tracking reference number can be obtained by by using See Tickets' order tracker, using your email and your booking reference number.

Last week saw the festival share its official line-up by stages and areas as well as their stage times.

However, there remains some spaces throughout the festival, with the most notable being a "TBA" act at the John Peel Stage on Saturday from 22:30-23:45 and a space on Saturday at The Park stage from 18:15-19:15.

With these big places still to be filled, could The Black Keys be due for a secret set at the festival?

Radio X's Gordon Smart asked them the big question just last month, and their answer was ambiguous to say the least.

