What time do the Glastonbury 2019 gates open?

Heading down to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury festival this week? Here’s all the info on what time you’ll be able to gain access to the site.

What time do the car parks at Glastonbury open?

All the car parks at Glastonbury 2019 will open at 9pm on Tuesday 25 June. However, Glastonbury organisers are adamant that festival-goers should NOT camp in the car parks - they should remain in their cars until the gates open.

What time do the Glastonbury gates open?

The gates for Glastonbury 2019 will open at 8am on Wednesday 26 June. Public transport to the festival will only begin on Wednesday morning. Pedestrian gates will be open from Wednesday morning until the end of the festival.

What's the address for the Glastonbury site?

If you're using GPS to get to the festival, the address for Glastonbury is Worthy Farm, Worthy Lane, Pilton, Shepton Mallet, Somerset, BA4 4BY.

Can I leave the festival site at Glastonbury 2019?

If you exit the Glastonbury site during festival weekend, you will be given a Pass Out Voucher - it’s important to hang onto this as you won’t be able to get back onto the site otherwise.

What time does the music start at Glastonbury 2019?

Organisers say that there will be NO amplified music at the Glastonbury site on Wednesday 26 June. Music will begin on Thursday, with the main stages kicking off at 11am on Friday morning, 28 June.

For full information on arriving at Glastonbury, see the festival's information pages.