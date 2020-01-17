WaterAid open applications to volunteer at Glastonbury 2020

The global charity is giving music lovers the chance to volunteer at six festivals, which include the Somerset event.

WaterAid have opened applications for the chance to volunteer at Glastonbury 2020.

The charity - which aims to provide people across the globe with clean water and safe sanitation - has announced that music lovers can apply to take part in their work at six music events across the summer.

Taking to Twitter this week they wrote: "It might be rainy and grey, but brighter times are ahead - volunteer festival applications are open!

"We're heading to six amazing festivals – including @GlastoFest for their 50th anniversary! So come on, who's ready for the best summer ever?

The WaterAid website reads: "We're looking for another group of amazing volunteers to help us make this an unforgettable Glastonbury.

"From running water kiosks to cleaning toilets, whatever you do, you'll need to be prepared to talk to people about our work and encourage them to support WaterAid. By talking to festivalgoers, you will be engaging them to support WaterAid’s mission - to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere!

"Applications are open from 10am on 13 January until 5pm on Friday 7 February."

Other than Glastonbury, people can apply to work at Latitude, Camp Bestival, Boomtown Fair, Green Man and Shambala Festival this year.

The organisation, who has been teaming up with the Somerset festival for over two decades, does have some strict requirements for those wishing to apply, stressing that all volunteers must be 18+ at the start of the first festival they apply to.

Hi Ian, I'm afraid applicants must be 18 years+ at the start of the first festival. Applicants will be asked to confirm this on application, and will need to show photo ID on entry to the festival. Any questions, please contact festivals@wateraid.org - Thanks! 😁💦 — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) January 14, 2020

So far, two acts have been officially confirmed to headline the festival with The Beatles legend Paul McCartney topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night and Taylor Swift closing the Sunday night of the festival.

