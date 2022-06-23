The Chemical Brothers' Glastonbury set thrown into doubt after COVID outbreak with band and crew

The electronic duo are set to play a set at Arcadia at the festival on Friday 24th June from 11pm - 1am.

The Chemical Brothers' upcoming Glastonbury performance has been thrown into doubt after an COVID outbreak within their team.

The electronic duo - made up of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons are set to play a DJ set between 11pm and 1pm, but they've had to cancel their gig in Cork today (23rd June), leaving their upcoming dates in doubt.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "Greetings chemical brothers and sisters,



"We've been thrilled and excited to finally get back on the road to perform our new live show and to be able to dance with you all again - it's an experience we never take for granted. Unfortunately, at short notice we have just had to reschedule our Cork show (once again) due to multiple cases of Covid-19 within the band and crew, despite taking every precaution we possibly could. This frustrating decision was not taken lightly, and we apologise sincerely for the disappointment, which we very much share. Ireland has always been a very special place for us to play and we are aware how many times this particular show has had to be postponed due to Covid. In almost 30 years of touring this is the first show we have ever missed."

The Push the Button duo added: "We are monitoring the situation and will make a decision as soon as possible regarding remaining shows later this week. We will endeavour to give as much notice as possible but as we have all learnt over the last two excruciating years, covid recovery times and severity of

infection are unpredictable.



"We apologise again profusely for any inconvenience or disappointment caused. We have all put a lot of work into this new show and were so excited to bring it to you all. We will see you in Cork soon enough."

It's not clear what this means for the pair's Glastonbury stint tomorrow, but fans will no doubt be watching their socials carefully.

Our guess is that as long as the duo don't test positive themselves, it's likely they can do their set at the famous Arcadia Spider as it won't need a full crew or band.

The news of their Glasto set was announced earlier this week, with the band taking to social media, sharing the poster, which read: "Here we go!"

