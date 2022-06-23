Glastonbury 2022: latest rumours and secret set announcements

Rumoured for Glastonbury 2022? Harry Styles, Green Day and Elton John
Rumoured for Glastonbury 2022? Harry Styles, Green Day and Elton John. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Press/Jonathan Weiner/REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Here are some rumours that are currently swirling around about surprise sets at this year's Glastonbury...

  1. Confirmed: The Chemical Brothers*

    The dance duo were hotly tipped to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury at some point this weekend - now it's been confirmed that they'll have a DJ slot at the Arcadia stage at 11pm on Friday night.

    *The Chems have recently had to cancel their Cork gig due to a COVID-19 outbreak among their band and crew, but there's no word on whether this will effect their Glastonbury set.

    The Chemical Brothers play Latitude 2021
    The Chemical Brothers at Latitude 2021. Picture: Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo

  2. Green Day

    Remarkably the punk pop trio have never played Glastonbury, although there was a hot rumour going round in 2010 that they'd make an unbilled appearance. The band's Hella Mega Tour is stopping off in London on Friday 24th June, then heading to Huddersfield on Saturday 25th... before picking up again in Dublin on Monday 27th. Why, that leaves all of Sunday free to lounge around in the British Isles!

    Green Day
    Green Day. Picture: Pamela Littky/Press

  3. George Ezra

    Signs have been spotted at Worthy Farm saying "Gold Rush Kid, John Peel Stage, 2pm". That's the name of young George's new album, released earlier this month.

  4. Bastille

    One unconfirmed rumour on Twitter is that Dan Smith and co will play the "to be announced" slot at the William's Green stage on Thursday night. Unconfirmed, mind.

    Bastille performing live in February 2022
    Bastille performing live in February 2022. Picture: Steve Owen / Alamy Stock Photo

  5. Harry Styles

    Very much the man of the moment in the pop world, the former One Direction star is currently on tour and played Wembley Stadium last weekend. This means he's match fit and his next tour date isn't until Sunday night in Hamburg, so he's got time to make a surprise appearance somewhere at Glastonbury.

    Harry Styles in May 2021
    Harry Styles in May 2021. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

  6. Elton John

    The legend is playing Hyde Park on Friday and Bristol on Sunday, and which major event is taking place between those two locations over the weekend? Sir Elton has never played Glastonbury, so as this is his farewell tour, it's his last chance. He could even turn up at Diana Ross's Sunday legends slot, Worthy Farm is only down the road.

    Elton John performing live in January 2022
    Elton John performing live in January 2022. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

  7. Florence + The Machine

    Having just released her new album Dance Fever, Flo is currently playing some summer shows. Her next scheduled date is in Werchter, Belgium on Saturday 25th June, then she picks up the tour on 7th July. That means she's in Europe on Friday AND Sunday.

    Florence Welch performing in Berlin in June 2022
    Florence Welch performing in Berlin in June 2022. Picture: Britta Pedersen/dpa/Alamy Live News

  8. Johnny Depp

    The film star has had a controversial few months, what with that libel trial and everything, but he's also been rocking up to a few shows with guitar legend Jeff Beck to show off his musical chops. Depp is no stranger to Worthy Farm - he appeared at Cinearmageddon in 2017 to plug his film The Libertine.

    Johnny Depp's last trip to Glastonbury in 2017
    Johnny Depp's last trip to Glastonbury in 2017. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

Glastonbury 2022: unconfirmed slots

Thursday 23rd June

  • William's Green 19.45 - 20.25

Friday 24th June

  • BBC Introducing Stage 19.30 - 20.15

Saturday 25th June

  • BBC Introducing Stage 18.50 - 19.35
  • BBC Introducing Stage 12.30 - 13.30
  • Greenpeace stage - "special guest TBA" at 20.45

Sunday 26th June

  • John Peel Stage 14.00 - 15.00
  • The Park Stage 18.15 - 19.15
  • BBC Introducing Stage 19.20 - 20.05

