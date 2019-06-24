Glastonbury Festival 2019: Full set times and line-up

The Somerset festival takes place this weekend - find out the stage times when The Killers, The Cure, Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and many more will perform...

Glastonbury 2019 have shared their official stage times and line-up for this year, which details exactly when Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers will take to the Pyramid Stage, and where and when you can expect to see Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Vampire Weekend and many more perform. Glastonbury festival takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 26 and 30 June 2019.

Rate this? Sign up to receive the latest about Glastonbury, as well as other festival and Radio X news

FRIDAY 28 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

Stormzy 22.15-23.45

George Ezra 20.15-21.15

Ms. Lauryn Hill 18.00-19.15

Bastille 16.15-17.15

Sheryl Crow 14.30-15.30

Tom Odell 13.15-14.00

Bjorn Again 11.45-12.45

Other Stage

Tame Impala 22.15-23.45

Two Door Cinema Club 20.15-21.15

Snow Patrol 18.30-19.30

The Lumineers 17.00-18.00

Mac DeMarco 15.30-16.30

The Wombats 14.00-15.00

Mø 12.30-13.30

The Vaccines 11.00-12.00

John Peel Stage

Interpol 22.30-23.45

Pale Waves 21.00-22.00

Aurora 19.30-20.30

Rosalia 18.00-19.00

Pond 16.30-17.30

Sam Fender 15.15-16.00

Goat Girl 14.00-14.45

Mahalia 12.45-13.30

Pip Blom 11,30-12.15

West Holts Stage

Jon Hopkins 22.15-23.40

Jorja Smith 20.30-21.30

Maribou State 19.00-20.00

The Comet Is Coming 17.30-18.30

BCUC 16.00-17.00

Swindle 14.30-15.30

Acid Mothers Temple 13.00-14.00

The Mauskovic Dance Band 11.30-12.30

The Park Stage

Cat Power 23.00-00.15

Michael Kiwanuka 21.15-22.15

IDLES 19.45-20.45

Soak 18.15-19.15

King Princess 16.45-17.45

Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real

Georgia 14.00-14.45

Steam Down 12.45-13.30

Lankum 11.30-12.10

SATURDAY 29 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

The Killers 21.45-23.45

Liam Gallagher 19.15-20.30

Janet Jackson 17.45-18.35

Hozier 16.00-17.00

Anne-Marie 14.40-15.30

Carrie Underwood 13.15-14.15

The Proclaimers 11.45-12.45

Other Stage

The Chemical Brothers 22.15-23.45

Courteeners 20.45-21.30

Sigrid 19.00-20.00

Johnny Marr 17.30-18.30

Lewis Capaldi 16.00-17.00

Maggie Rogers 14.30-15.30

John Peel Stage

Sean Paul 22.30-23.45

Bugzy Malone 21.00-22.00

Sharon Van Etten 19.30-20.30

Low 18.00-19.00

Freya Ridings 16.30-17.30

Shura 15.15-16.00

Gerry Cinnamon 14.00-14.45

She Drew The Gun 12.45-13.30

Swimming Girls 11.30-12.15

West Holts Stage

Wu-Tang Clan 22.15-23.45

Jungle 20.30-21.30

Neneh Cherry 19.00-20.00

Lizzo 17.30-18.30

Slowthai 16.15-17.00

Ezra Collective 14.45-15,45

Grupo Magnetico 13.15-14.15

The Turbans 11.30-12.30

The Park Stage

Hot Chip 23.00-00.15

Kate Tempest 21.15-22.15

Kurt Vile & The Violators 19.45-20.45

TBA 18.15-19.15

Sons Of Kemet 16.45-17.45

Love Unlimited Synth Orchestra 15.15-16.15

Mattiel 14.00-14.45

Ama Lou 12.45-13.30

TBA 11.30-12.10

SUNDAY 30 JUNE

Pyramid Stage

The Cure 21.30-23.30

Vampire Weekend 19.30-20.30

Miley Cyrus 17.45-18.45

Kylie Minogue 15.45-17.00

Years & Years 13.45-14.45

Mavis Staples 12.15-13.05

Langa Methodist Church Choir 11.00-11.45

Other Stage

Christine And The Queens 22.00-23.15

Dave 20.15-21.15

Billie Eilish 18.45-19.45

Loyle Carner 17.15-18.15

Bring Me The Horizon 15.45-16.45

Babymetal 14.35-15.15

Slaves 13.00-14.00

Circa Waves 11.50-12.30

SK Shlomo 11.00-11.25

John Peel Stage

The Streets 21.30-22.45

Friendly Fires 20.00-21.00

Stefflon Don 18.30-19.30

Tom Walker 17.00-18.00

Dermot Kennedy 15.30-16.30

Octavian 14.00-15.00

Alma 12.30-13.30

Eyre Llew 11.15-12.00

West Holts Stage

Janelle Monae 21.45-23.15

Kamasi Washington 20.00-21.00

Roy Ayers 18.30-19.30

Fatoumata Diawara 17.00-18.00

This Is The Kit 15.30-16.30

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 14.00-15.00

Hollie Cook 12.30-13.30

Kokoroko 11.00-12.00

The Park Stage

Rex Orange County 21.15-22.30

Little Simz 19.45-20.45

The Good The Bad And The Queen 18.15-19.15

Fat White Family 16.30-17.30

Palace 15.00-16.00

Koffee 14.00-14.30

Palace 15.00-16.00

Jessie Buckley 12.45-13.30

Black Peaches 11.30-12.15

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

Since then, the famous music event, which was founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, has begun to share the line-up posters for its individual areas.

See them here so far...

Glastonbury 2019 Leftfield Stage line-up

Friday 28 June

Billy Bragg, Dream Wife, Life, Declan Welsh And The Decadent West

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Emily Barker, Stella Donnelly, Connie Constance

Debate: Queer Liberation - How Far Have We Come

Debate: The Hostile Environment - Who’s Responsible

Saturday 29 June

KT Tunstall, Sam Fender, Stella Donnelly, The Wood Burning Savages

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Josh Okeefe, Lily Bud

Debate: How To Save Our Planet

Debate: Brexit - How Do We Put Britain Back Together

Sunday 30 June

Fantastic Negrito, Algiers, Fontaines DC, Queen Zee

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Geoff Berner, Arlo Parks, Hussain Manawer

Debate: Living On The Edge - The Future Of Work

Debate: How To Resist - The Rise Of Hate

Recharge your activism with this year's superb @GlastoLeftField line-up! More info at https://t.co/oac8QddFLG pic.twitter.com/ser2dcX7qe — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 10, 2019

Stonebridge Bar

Williams Green

William's Green is back with a cracker of a line-up for #Glastonbury2019. Get more info and listen to preview mixes of their acts, at https://t.co/LTrZEY1tVr pic.twitter.com/VuePPJQ8uX — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 4, 2019

Pangea

The new site which will make up the Arcadia area and replace its famous spider will be called Pangea.

See their line-up poster below, and learn more about Pangea here.

The incredible @A_rcadia folks have just revealed the first details of their new arena for #Glastonbury2019, Arcadia's Pangea! Find out more at https://t.co/ybeJ52w0rM pic.twitter.com/0nUy9s428S — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 24, 2019

Block9

The famous Glastonbury area has been extended this with an additional field and a brand new creation IICON.

As the Glastonbury festival website explains: "New for 2019 the Block9 area now comprises two adjacent fields – Block9 East and Block9 West – creating a space which is three times bigger and badder and chock-full of jaw-dropping artworks, underground music and extremely alternative performance."

Also returning to Block9 this year are the popular Genosys and NYC Downlow.

The incredible @block9official have just revealed their #Glastonbury2019 line-up and a brand new creation, IICON! More info at https://t.co/bE7lWJtlW7 pic.twitter.com/dagGPWUL3u — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 27, 2019

Get more information on the new and improved Block9 area.

However, the festival has famously played host to a number of secret sets across the years, so it remains to be seen who will (furtively) take to the stage this year.

The Unfairground

The area, which is located in the South East corner of the festival is back with its blend of subversive music and art.

See what's in store below:

The @Unfairground is back in the South East Corner for #Glastonbury2019 with subversive music and art, warped fairground sideshows, iconic sculptural madness and a new venue, The Blind Tiger! Lots more info at https://t.co/x9iMIPeQBB pic.twitter.com/mZkHFITZ9l — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 21, 2019

READ MORE: Glastonbury's Arcadia reveals what they're replacing their giant spider with in 2019

Pilton Palais

Glastonbury have confirmed that their cinema tent will return in 2019.

📽️ Our amazing cinema tent, the @PiltonPalais, is back for #Glastonbury2019 with a fantastic programme of films, plus singalongs, live musical re-scores, film quiz parties and special guests. Find out more at https://t.co/9AuXMswWoE pic.twitter.com/L6JZ8GUqMN — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 16, 2019

Croissant Neuf

The small solar powered stage, which once hosted Ed Sheeran's first ever gig at the festival, has announced its line-up.

Acoustic Stage

Wet Wet Wet legend Marti Pellow, Albert Hammond and The Bootleg Beatles are among the names set for the Acoustic Stage.

Check out the incredible line-up for the Acoustic Stage at #Glastonbury2019. More info at https://t.co/cw1AzOLvve pic.twitter.com/XfYWCvHLhH — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 8, 2019

Glade

Fat Boy Slim, Carl Cox, Squarepusher and Idris Elba are among the names confirmed for the area.

Shangri-La

The likes of Craig Charles and Rob da Bank are headed to the popular Glastonbury area.

Former Prodigy guitarist Gizz Butt is set for a "Keith Flint Appreciation Hour" DJ set.

Find out who else you can expect here:

Theatre and Circus

See the names added to the Theatre and Circus area below:

Our incredible Theatre and Circus area (@glastotandc) is back for #Glastonbury2019 with 400 acts presenting 1,500 shows across three beautiful fields of wonder, filled with dazzling entertainment & amazing spectacle. More info (inc line-up highlights!) at https://t.co/ym1lZS3FYS pic.twitter.com/FUMTsa5k3s — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) April 30, 2019

Kidzfield

The family-friendly area has confirmed big names such as Dynamo and Basil Brush.

See the full poster here:

The Common

For the first time ever, The Common has been given a line-up which includes names such as Mike Skinner, Foreign Beggars, Eats Everything and Hot Chip.

See their line-up poster below:

Prepare to be transported to an ancient civilisation for a tribal celebration - @GlastoTheCommon's first #Glastonbury2019 line-up release is here! https://t.co/SQkXbFHHmZ pic.twitter.com/HDrozdikGT — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) April 24, 2019

The area - which includes The Temple, The Rumshack and Samula - has added new attractions in The Mezcal Yard plus an exciting new . "portal to another world".

The Glastonbury website adds: "Prepare to be submerged in sound and born again… providing the soundtrack for this re-birth are the likes of Channel One Soundsystem, Manudigital and Daniel Haaksman. More details coming soon!"

Find out more about the new attractions at The Common here.

Field of Avalon

The Field of Avalon will be pure nostalgia, playing host to 80s girl band Bananarama, Glastonbury-formed 90s Brit-rockers Reef, featuring the electronic chilled sounds of Morcheeba and noughties favourites The Magic Numbers.

Jade Bird will also play her first Glastonbury slot in the area, where you can also find James Morrison, Frank Turner and Beans on Toast.

See their line-up poster here:

Silver Hayes

The area, which is known for its dance music and DJs, was the first to share its line-up. It includes acts such as Lady Leshurr, DJ Cartier and MJ Cole.