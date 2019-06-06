Glastonbury warns 2019 festival goers not to share photos of their tickets online

Glastonbury Festival goers at the Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Festival organisers have let punters know when to expect tickets, and told them not to share pictures of them once they arrive.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 is almost here, taking place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June 2019.

But the world-famous Somerset festival, which will play host to headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure and see performances from the likes of Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Courteeners, has warned festival-goers not to take tickets.

A post in a festival's Instagram Story read: "Tickets for this year's Festival are being sent out over the next couple of weeks."

It added: "When you do receive you tickets PLEASE DO NOT post photos of them online.

"Thank you."

See a screenshot of their full post below:

Glastonbury organisers warn festival-goers not to post photos of tickets online in Instagram Stories post. Picture: Instagram/ GlastoFest

It's not been made clear exactly why they're warning punters against photographing their tickets and sharing them online, but we imagine it has a lot to do with discouraging people from making and selling fakes for the festival.

Meanwhile, the festival has revealed when their new book, Glastonbury 50, will be released.

The work, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the world-famous Somerset festival in 2020, is set to be published on 31 October 2019.

As the Glastonbury website explains, the special book will see festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter and festival organiser Emily tell the stories behind the event in their own words, while sharing hundreds of photos taken since the festival's inception in 1970.

“Working on this book has been a fantastic project for me and my dad in the fallow year and in the build-up to this year’s Festival. With our 50th anniversary fast approaching, we felt now was the time to put all of our memories and stories together in one place,” says Emily Eavis.

“It’s been a total joy to look back through piles of old photo albums and scrapbooks and to reflect upon what it meant at the time, and the incredible evolution of the event. I hope people who’ve been over the years will be able to reminisce and get a flavour of the rich history of Glastonbury through five amazing decades. It’s also been a real honour to have had so many great writers, artists and photographers willing to get involved in helping us to give the full picture.”

Last month saw the festival release its stage times and line-ups for each of its areas.

However, there remains some spaces throughout the festival, with the most notable being a "TBA" act at the John Peel Stage on Saturday from 22:30-23:45 and a space on the same day at The Park stage from 18:15-19:15.

Radio X's Gordon Smart The Black Keys if they could be set for the festival, despite not appearing on the bill, their answer was telling to say the least.

Watch the Lo/Hi rockers respond to the rumours below:

