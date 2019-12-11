Michael Eavis reveals when Glastonbury 2020's Sunday headliner will be announced

The festival founder told students at Somerset's Warminster School when they can expect to find out about the final headliner.

Michael Eavis has revealed when the Sunday night headliner for Glastonbury 2020 will be announced.

The festival founder spoke at Somerset's Warminster School on Monday (9 December), where he opened their radio station, and was quizzed about the upcoming 50th anniversary of the festival.

According to NME, when asked if he could share any information on the event, he replied: "The top headliner for the Sunday night is going to be announced on the 15th of January.

"That’s going to be big news, yeah…I’m absolutely thrilled about it."

A very exciting morning @Warminster1707 as we launched @1707Radio with the help of special guest Michael Eavis. Our DJs did a great job asking probing questions and the Glastonbury great was in top form. #acommunityofopportunities pic.twitter.com/tkdGI1jRH2 — Matt Williams (@WilliamsMatt75) December 9, 2019

So far, Paul McCartney is the first headline act to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2020.

The Beatles legend took to Twitter on Monday 18 November, sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who represented each syllable of the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below:

Later that day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/bcGfjOTYL8 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 18, 2019

Macca retweeted their post, adding: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

Also confirmed for the Somerset Festival is Motown icon Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday legends tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Meanwhile, Rumours Taylor Swift could be set for Glastonbury 2020 are growing after she was confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park next year.

The US singer songwriter was confirmed top the bill at the London festival on 11 July, with more acts still "to be announced".

Only in your Wildest Dreams…💘@taylorswift13 headlines @AmexUK presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday 11 July!



🌳 The American Express Cardmembers presale starts right now via https://t.co/WBIAnCzd8V pic.twitter.com/h7VbeTBkot — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) December 3, 2019

However, notably missing from the new announcement are the words UK festival exclusive, which means Swift can play any other festival she wants to in the UK that year.

It's led music fans to speculate the pop star could still be headed for an appearance at Worthy Farm for Glastonbury, which takes place just two weeks before from 24-28 June 2020.

Emily Eavis adds credence to the theory by giving two huge clues about the festival's headliners last month.

Speaking to the BBC, the festival organiser revealed: "Interestingly, for the other two headliners its their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female — so there are a couple of clues there".

She added teasingly: “I’m sure people will guess, so don’t put them to me.”

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How much do Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

When does the Glastonbury 2020 resale take place?

The official Glastonbury website has announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."