Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm set for cinema release

Coldplay press 2021. Picture: Dave Meyers with art direction by Pilar Zeta

By Jenny Mensah

Live At Worthy Farm, which takes place this month, will feature performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn Wolf Alice, Haim and more.

Glastonbury Festival has announced that it's Live At Worthy Farm event will be available to watch at the cinema.

Organisers wrote in a post on Instagram: "The #LiveAtWorthyFarm global livestream is also coming to UK cinemas on Saturday, 22 May!

"Experience this unique and unmissable celebration on the big screen with surround sound, and support your local cinema."

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday 12 May at liveatworthyfarmcinema.com.

READ MORE: Glastonbury Festival 2021 is cancelled - Find out everything you need to know

The event will feature performances from Coldplay, Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Kano, Jorja Smith, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka.

It will also see performances shot from the Stone Circle for the first time in the festival's history.

Explaining what to expect on the night, Emily Eavis said: "We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night."

While Glastonbury Festival isn't taking place this year, organisers are opening part of its grounds to the public for a family-friendly campsite called Worthy Pastures.

READ MORE: Glastonbury to open campsite on Worthy farm to the public for Summer 2021