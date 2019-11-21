Glastonbury Festival introduces new campsite with pre-erected tents for 2020 in a bid to reduce waste

The Sticklinch campsite will offer "unpretentious, custom-made and pre-erected" tents at the Somerset Festival next year.

Glastonbury has announced a brand new campsite for 2020.

In a bid to reduce waste and the amount of discarded tents at the festival, organisers have introduced the Sticklinch campsite, which will offer a range of pre-erected tents, podpands, tipis, yurts and bell tents.

Although the festival already houses pre-erected sections, the Sticklinch site promises to be more affordable and "unpretentious" for those who are on a budget, but would rather not carry their accommodation to the festival.

Glastonbury explains on their website: "Like our existing campsite at Worthy View, Sticklinch will offer unpretentious, custom-made and pre-erected Festival accommodation a short walk from the Festival site. The Sticklinch pre-erected campsite will be home to a range of Podpads, Tipis, Yurts and Bell Tents, as well as a limited number of the Festival’s signature scout-style tents, and offers a more gently undulating walk to the Festival site, ideal for those who find the climb to Worthy View challenging. The Sticklinch car park is in the adjacent field, a short walk from the accommodation, but we would encourage guests to travel by public transport wherever possible."

Find more information about the Sticklinch campsite here.

Meanwhile, this week saw Paul McCartney confirmed as the first Glastonbury 2020 headliner.

The Beatles legend took to Twitter this Monday (18 November) morning, sharing an image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry - who represented each syllable of the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below:

Later on the same day, Glastonbury Festival confirmed the news, writing: "We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020."

We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/bcGfjOTYL8 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 18, 2019

Macca added: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"

READ MORE: What can we expect from Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2020 set?

Find out more about the festival here...

When does Glastonbury Festival 2020 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2020 will take place from 24-28 June 2020.

How much do Glastonbury 2020 tickets cost?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 will cost £265 plus booking fee. A £50 deposit per person (plus coach fare if you’re booking a coach package) needs to be paid in October. The balance is payable in the first week of April 2020.

When is the full balance due for Glastonbury 2020 tickets?

Glastonbury tickets will have to be paid for in full by the first week in April, just before the resale takes place.

What happens if you don't pay the full ticket by the deadline?

Any balances not paid in-full will then be deposited to the card on which they were booked.

However, remember that you won't quite get a full £50 back because of booking fees and charges.

If you just bought a festival ticket, you will only receive £30 back due to a £20 administration charge.

An additional £10 will be charged for a coach cancellation fee.

When does the Glastonbury 2020 resale take place?

The official Glastonbury website has announced that the resale will take place for coach tickets on "Thursday 16th April 2020 followed by a general admission resale on Sunday 19th April 2020."