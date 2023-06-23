Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury set: "It's on," says Emily Eavis

Alex Tuner WILL take the stage with Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury this evening, according to organiser Emily Eavis. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

The festival organiser says that the Sheffield band will headline the Pyramid Stage tonight despite Alex Turner's illness.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed Arctic Monkeys WILL headline the Pyramid Stage tonight (Friday 23rd June), despite frontman Alex Turner contracting laryngitis earlier in the week.

The Sheffield band had to cancel a show in Dublin on Tuesday due to Turner's illness, leading many to worry that the headline set at Glastonbury would not go ahead.

However, speaking to the BBC, co-organiser Eavis said: "He's ok. They're on."

"It was a little bit close there for a minute. We were thinking about whether we should have a serious back-up plan - but no, thankfully, they're on."

Fans had been given some reassurance at the festival last night when trucks containing the band's gear were spotted - including the huge mirrorball that forms part of the stage set.

READ MORE: Glastonbury line-up and stage times

Elsewhere at the festival, it's expected that the mysterious band "The Churnups" - who are due to appear on the Pyramid Stage at 6.15pm - will be revealed to be Foo Fighters, performing an unscheduled set, while other "surprise" guests include The Pretenders (playing The Park on Saturday at 7.45pm), Hozier (playing Woodsies at 7.35pm on Friday) and Rick Astley with Blossoms (claiming the final "TBA" slot on Woodsies on Saturday at 6pm).

And don't forget to keep an eye out for The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury flags this weekend, who will be congregating at the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening at 6pm!