How you can still get to Glastonbury 2019 without a ticket...

If you didn't get a ticket to Glastonbury festival and aren't willing to try for the resale, find out the ways you can still attend, including working, volunteering and stewarding.

As Glastonbury Festival 2019 comes closer and closer, the chance to go to one of the biggest music events in the world is slowly dwindling.

If you're willing to stump up the cash, you can still pay for a fully fledged ticket... as long as you are prepared to endure the painful resale in April!

Find out more about the resale here:

READ MORE: When does the Glastonbury 2019 ticket resale take place?

The Pyramid Stage at Worth Farm at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

However, if you haven't got the dosh and you don't fancy your chances in the resale, there's many ways you can still make it to the festival without getting a normal ticket. It's not as easy OR as free as it seems though!

Find out how else you can get to Glastonbury 2019 here...

1. Working

Yes, that's right. You can join the thousands of people who actually work at the festival.

At the end of January, Glastonbury announced they were looking for chefs & kitchen assistants to join their 2019 crew catering team.

We need chefs & kitchen assistants for our 2019 crew catering team. More info and application forms at https://t.co/wi4XD9gTk3. 👩‍🍳🍴👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/oo2TCK9rEm — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) January 30, 2019

To apply to be a chef or a kitchen assistant, you have to download and fill in an application form from the official Glastonbury website and send it back to them by 28 February 2018.

You can send it either by email at crewcatering@glastonburyfestivals.co.uk or by post to Crew Catering Applications, Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset BA4 4BY.

Applicants will be told if they've been shortlisted by the end of March.

2. Volunteering

One of the main ways you can get into Glastonbury Festival is to volunteer with one of their charity partners.

However, if you think you can just sign up, turn up at the festival, ditch your rota and head to Shangri-La, you're very much mistaken.

Each charity has rules and most require a deposit, so if you do decide to ditch your job, you lose out on your own money!

Find out more here...

The charity, which seeks to provide clean water and sanitation across the world, has opened up its applications for festival volunteering across the UK, and of course Glastonbury is one of them.

Our @GlastoFest volunteer places are NOW OPEN!



We're looking for passionate, energetic volunteers to represent us, inspire others to support us and deliver vital services come rain or shine.



See roles and apply here 👉 https://t.co/NFKgmlEwJA#volunteer #glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/H8H1PuEzO8 — WaterAid UK 💦 (@WaterAidUK) January 15, 2019

What do you have to do?

The roles are split into two sections; the Water Team and the Sanitation Team.

The Water Team are tasked with working on the Kiosk Crew, The Refill Station Team, The WaterAid Stand Team and being Water Welcomers and the Sanitation Team work on the Loo Crew, with ShePees and Recycling.

However, you must only select the roles you're prepared to do in your application, otherwise you will be expected to carry them out on site.

How do you apply?

Applications are open from 9am on 14 January until 5pm on 22 February and successful entrants will be contacted by the end of March.

Visit their website to find out about volunteering at Glastonbury festival and apply here.

The first stage of your application requires a £50 deposit, plus what is required for Glastonbury.

Like Water Aid, Oxfam is one of the leading charities at the festival, so there's plenty of roles you can take on.

What do you have to do?

Roles as an Oxfam volunteer range from stewarding, to helping on the gates with wristbands, to campaigning and working in The Oxfam Festival Shop.

- Stewarding requires three 8 hour shifts per festival, which will usually comprise of one day shift, one evening shift and one night shift across the event. If you want to see all three headliners, this probably isn't for you.

- Campaigning requires four daytime shifts, so you can spend all evening watching bands and meeting your friends.

- Oxfam Shop volunteers and Oxfam Staff with at least three months experience (or someone who has volunteered with the Festival Shop at least two events in the last 5 years) will be asked to set up and help run the shops in four to five shifts for 6 hours a day.

How do I apply?

You can register your interest for stewarding roles at Glastonbury here.

Find out more about the other roles here.

According to their website. Spaces for Glastonbury have already been filled.

- Festaff

Festaff's positions include stewarding, info point and wristband roles.

What do you have to do?

Check wristbands at the Glastonbury gates.

It should be noted that there is one catch. If you want to volunteer at one festival, you must also work a twin event during the summer of 2019.

You are expected to work three 8 hour shifts over the five days.

According to their website, you have to pay a deposit of £240, but you will be asked back in 2020 if you successfully complete your volunteer slots (at both festivals) this year.

How do you apply?

You must first register for the chance to volunteer here.

They are currently not taking any applications for Glastonbury Festival, but the website states:

"Invitations to apply will be sent out to those who qualify at 12 noon Friday 1st March 2019 and you will have until 10pm on Monday 4th March to apply.

"Invites are for named person only. You must select a sister event to partner your Glastonbury 2019 application. This must be chosen when you apply for Glastonbury. Further info on who qualifies for an invite can be found here.

"Any places that are open to the public will go live at 10am on 1st April 2019"

3. Emerging Talent competition

Last but not least, if you have entered Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent competition, then you STILL have a chance to attend without a ticket.

As explained on the official Glastonbury website, winners of the free competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation, while two runners-up will each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Want to perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival? Our Emerging Talent Competition is back! Entries are open from next week to UK and Ireland-based acts. Get all the info at https://t.co/gw2XRO5TvA now. #ETC2019 pic.twitter.com/2oRusSUi5Q — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) January 22, 2019

This competition is now closed.

READ MORE: Glastonbury line-up rumours, headliners and more

READ MORE: The Cure & The Killers set to complete Glastonbury 2019 headliners, says bookies