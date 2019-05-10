Glastonbury announces Leftfield Stage line-up

Sam Fender, Billy Bragg and KT Tunstall play the politically-charged stage at Glastonbury next month

Glastonbury have announced the full stage and line-up details of their Leftfield Stage, which focuses on political debate as well as music.

Naturally, long term activist Billy Bragg tops the bill on Friday 28 June and the musician also takes part in debates across the entire weekend.

Saturday 29 June sees KT Tunstall headline, while Radio X favourite and BRIT Award Critics Choice winner Sam Fender will perform second on the bill.

Sunday 30 June will feature American singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito headline, with Dublin post-punk act Fontaines DC also appearing.

The stage will also be marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with a panel on queer liberation.

Glastonbury 2019 Leftfield Stage line-up

Friday 28 June

Billy Bragg

Dream Wife

Life

Declan Welsh And The Decadent West

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Emily Barker, Stella Donnelly, Connie Constance

Debate: Queer Liberation - How Far Have We Come

Debate: The Hostile Environment - Who’s Responsible

Saturday 29 June

KT Tunstall

Sam Fender

Stella Donnelly

The Wood Burning Savages

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Josh Okeefe, Lily Bud

Debate: How To Save Our Planet

Debate: Brexit - How Do We Put Britain Back Together

Sunday 30 June

Fantastic Negrito

Algiers

Fontaines DC

Queen Zee

Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Geoff Berner, Arlo Parks, Hussain Manawer

Debate: Living On The Edge - The Future Of Work

Debate: How To Resist - The Rise Of Hate

Recharge your activism with this year's superb @GlastoLeftField line-up! More info at https://t.co/oac8QddFLG pic.twitter.com/ser2dcX7qe — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 10, 2019

Glastonbury 2019 will see Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure all headline the Pyramid Stage, while other stages including the Acoustic and West Holt stages have also announced their line-ups.