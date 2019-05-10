Glastonbury announces Leftfield Stage line-up
10 May 2019, 13:40 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:47
Sam Fender, Billy Bragg and KT Tunstall play the politically-charged stage at Glastonbury next month
Glastonbury have announced the full stage and line-up details of their Leftfield Stage, which focuses on political debate as well as music.
Naturally, long term activist Billy Bragg tops the bill on Friday 28 June and the musician also takes part in debates across the entire weekend.
Saturday 29 June sees KT Tunstall headline, while Radio X favourite and BRIT Award Critics Choice winner Sam Fender will perform second on the bill.
Sunday 30 June will feature American singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito headline, with Dublin post-punk act Fontaines DC also appearing.
The stage will also be marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with a panel on queer liberation.
Glastonbury 2019 Leftfield Stage line-up
Friday 28 June
Billy Bragg
Dream Wife
Life
Declan Welsh And The Decadent West
Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Emily Barker, Stella Donnelly, Connie Constance
Debate: Queer Liberation - How Far Have We Come
Debate: The Hostile Environment - Who’s Responsible
Saturday 29 June
KT Tunstall
Sam Fender
Stella Donnelly
The Wood Burning Savages
Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Josh Okeefe, Lily Bud
Debate: How To Save Our Planet
Debate: Brexit - How Do We Put Britain Back Together
Sunday 30 June
Fantastic Negrito
Algiers
Fontaines DC
Queen Zee
Radical Round-Up: Billy Bragg, Geoff Berner, Arlo Parks, Hussain Manawer
Debate: Living On The Edge - The Future Of Work
Debate: How To Resist - The Rise Of Hate
Recharge your activism with this year's superb @GlastoLeftField line-up! More info at https://t.co/oac8QddFLG pic.twitter.com/ser2dcX7qe— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 10, 2019
Glastonbury 2019 will see Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure all headline the Pyramid Stage, while other stages including the Acoustic and West Holt stages have also announced their line-ups.