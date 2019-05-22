Glastonbury announce The Park stage line-up for 2019

Hot Chip, The Good The Bad And The Queen and many more are to play the special area of this year’s festival at Worthy Farm next month.

Those Glastonbury line-ups keep coming… after the Unfairground bill was revealed yesterday (21 May), details of The Park stage have been revealed.

The area - situated up on the hill overlooking the festival site - will see the mains tage play host to Cat Power, Hot Chip, Rex Orange County, The Good The Bad And The Queen, Michael Kiwanuka, Kate Tempest, Idles and many more.

The Park is back for #Glastonbury2019 with a treasure trove of welcoming, boundary-challenging venues and bustling bars. Find out more at https://t.co/tnubnRtd0W pic.twitter.com/ARZaqzEPEy — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) May 22, 2019

The Stonebridge Bar will include sets by Mark Ronson, Four Tet, writer Irvine Welsh, Baggy Mondays and more.

The Rabbit Hole will see a set from up and coming rock act Fontaines DC, while “The Free University Of Glastonbury” sees talks from the likes of Brett Anderson of Suede, Stacey Dooley and more.

The Park stage has also played host to secret sets from huge artists like Radiohead and Pulp, so it’s always worth keeping an eye on.

For more on the Glastonbury line-up, days breakdowns and stage times, see our info page here.