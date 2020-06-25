Emily Eavis: Glastonbury 2021 will be "the most amazing party"

25 June 2020, 11:54

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis at Glastonbury 2019
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis at Glastonbury 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Image

The festival organiser has talked about having to cancel the event this year, and explained why the public will need it more than ever in 2021.

Emily Eavis believes Glastonbury 2021 will be a "double celebration" and the "most amazing party".

The Somerset festival was set to open its doors this week to celebrate its 50th anniversary - with headliners in Kendrick Lamar, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift - but it was forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis thinks the next instalment will be bigger than ever both because of the milestone celebration and life returning to normal after COVID-19.

"Having to cancel was quite gutting," Eavis told the BBC. "But the first year back after what we've been through will be the most amazing party."We all need it, the public need it, we all need that kind of connection. We need to be together.

"Being forced to be in lockdown and everything we've all gone through together has made those things all the more precious."

Glastonbury first announced that it wouldn't be taking place in 2020 back in March, with festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily breaking the news.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily".

Their statement began: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See their full statement below:

