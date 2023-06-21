When have Glastonbury headliners pulled out?

Glastonbury stand-ins: Gorillaz, Pulp and Florence + The Machine. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Is Arctic Monkeys' Pyramid Stage set in doubt? Here are the other times that headliners have been replaced at the last minute.

Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin date this week (20th June) after singer Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis.

While the frontman has been ordered to rest, the band's next date is... headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage this Friday night (23rd June).

Consequently, fans are stressing that the Monkeys will pull out and be replaced by any number of rumoured artists. We all reckon "The Churnups" are Foo Fighters, so will Dave Grohl step into the breach and top the bill on Friday? Will the reunited Pulp forgo their rumoured secret set and do the decent thing?

It's all up in the air until we know Alex Turner is match fit.

We say: DON'T PANIC. Let's wait and see how things turn out.

And, until we do, here are the other times Glasto headliners have been replaced at the last minute and things have been just fine...