Chris Martin reveals if Coldplay are playing Glastonbury 2020

The Orphans singer has confirmed the band will not be playing the 50th anniversary of the Somerset festival next year.

Chris Martin has revealed Coldplay will not be playing Glastonbury 2020.

The British band have headlined the festival a record-breaking four times, but their frontman has confirmed they won't performing at the Somerset Festival next year.

As reported by Glasto Feed, speaking to Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald from the Australian breakfast radio show Fitzy and Wippa on Nova 96.9, he said: "We won’t be playing at Glastonbury 50 – although, I’ll probably be there because I love going – It’s like our home from home… but we won’t be playing".

Asked who he'd like to see play the festival's 50th anniversary next year, the Yellow singer said: "I don’t know, the great thing about Glastonbury is it’s always a bit unpredictable […] and that is a great thing…"

Though Coldplay won't be performing at the festival, Chris Martin hasn't ruled himself of making a cheeky appearance.

This year saw him accompany Kylie Minogue on her Can't Get You Out Of My Head track, which he covered back in 2005, when she was forced to pull out of playing the festival.

The performance was part of Kylie's legendary tea time slot on the Pyramid Stage, which saw her .

Her retrospective 18-track-setlist also featured the likes of I Should Be so Lucky, Spinning Around, Locomotion and included a special appearance from Nick Cave for their duet Where Wild Roses Grow- which she played for the first time in full in her show since 1995.

