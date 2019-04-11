Michael Eavis reportedly reveals why Queen won't headline Glastonbury for a while...

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and Queen's Brian May. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images & Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Glastonbury Festival founder has reportedly revealed the band's agent sent him a hand-written postcard, but called the band "not quite our thing".

Michael Eavis has hinted that Queen may not be considered for the Glastonbury headline slot.

The festival founder is known for letting slip which acts may be set for the top spot on the Pyramid Stage.

However, in a new interview the 83-year-old has suggested the Bohemian Rhapsody rockers aren't on his list just yet.

As NME reports, speaking to the BBC, he revealed that Queen's agent tried to send him a "hand-written postcard," adding: "It almost worked, I tell you".

Eavis then referred to his row with Queen guitarist Brian May over the Badger cull in 2013.

Brian May is vehemently opposed to killing the animal while the festival boss was in favour of it for farming.

When asked if their difference of opinion was the reason why Queen won't be topping the bill at Worthy Farm any time soon, Eavis responded: "Not really but it does have a bearing on it. I have to say, it does have a bearing on it."

This week also saw the octogenarian really throw the cat amongst the pigeons when he appeared to let slip that Paul McCartney would be headlining Glastonbury 2020.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, the festival’s organiser said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

He added, rather sweetly, “But don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Glastonbury festival headliners are definitely in the bag this year, with Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers all booked to play the top slot.

