How to spot the Chris Moyles Glastonbury Flags this weekend

Here are the Radio X Glastonbury Flag holders!

Play along with us this weekend - can you spot all twelve Chris Moyles Show flags at Worthy Farm? Here's what you're looking for!

Glastonbury 2023 is go! The gates are open and the festivities at Worthy Farm have kicked off, ready for a full weekend of music, culture and much, much more.

It's now a Glastonbury tradition for The Chris Moyles Show to send down a team of listeners to carry some "rogue" flags around the festival in an attempt to get some guerrilla marketing for the show onto national television.

Here are the Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags for 2023! Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Over the past couple of weeks, Chris has been "awarding" listeners with a flag each, and now we know who's going to be brandishing which slogan at the festival.

Also, if you're at the festival, keep an eye out for Chris, James, Pippa and Toby, who will be on "the ground" (so to speak) for much of the weekend.

The plan is for ALL TWELVE flags to congregate at the Pyramid Stage on Friday evening at 6.15pm in time for the appearance of "The Churnups". Will you spot the entire dozen?

Let us know if you see them using the Twitter hashtag #RadioXFlags

Here's who you should be looking out for in the crowds and on the TV coverage.

The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags 2023. Picture: Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show Glastonbury Flags 2023

Absolutely Flagtastic - Jonny

Turnup The Churnups - Vicky

Coachella Is Rubbish - Holly

My Arms Are Killing Me - Grace

DOM - Ella

Don't Let The Flag Go Down On Me - Chris

I Don't Like Chris Moyles, Sorry... - Paige

VIP Area - Andy

Hello Daddy - Rosie

Has Anyone Seen This Child? - Claire

I Need A Slash - Ash

Oasis Surprise Gig 3pm - Sally

