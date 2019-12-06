Did Aerosmith accidentally confirm they're playing Glastonbury 2020?

6 December 2019, 13:05 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 13:10

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on stage in 2017
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on stage in 2017. Picture: PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The US rock legends apparently posted that they'll be performing there next June... but then mysteriously pulled the listing.

Aerosmith announced some European tour dates this morning (6 December)... and one of them included Glastonbury, over the festival weekend.

In a mail-out to fans, the veteran US rockers listed a number of shows for Europe in the summer of 2020, including dates in Paris, Lisbon, Milan and Madrid.

Aerosmith at the Grammys in February 2019
Aerosmith at the Grammys in February 2019. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

But the list on the fanclub email also included the words "6/27/20 - Glastonbury, UK" - which just turns out to be the Saturday of Glastonbury's festival weekend.

The date was spotted by a fan and then shared on the unofficial Twitter account The Glasto Thingy.

However, on the official Aerosmith site and subsequent official tweets, the date is conspicuous by its absence - and in any case, Sir Paul McCartney has been confirmed as Saturday night's headliner for 2020.

Emily Eavis told the BBC last month: "Interestingly, for the other two headliners, it's their first time at Glastonbury and we’ve got one male and one female — so there are a couple of clues there."

While it's undeniable that Aerosmith are all chaps, Eavis seems to be hinting at solo artists for the remaining headline slots on the Pyramid Stage in 2020.

But it's also undeniable that the legends behind such big tunes as Walk This Way, Love In An Elevator and Livin' On The Edge have never performed at Glastonbury. Could we be seeing multiple headliners for the festival's 50th anniversary?

Glastonbury have yet to confirm or deny the story.

Meanwhile, alongside Paul McCartney, Diana Ross is the other confirmed artist to be performing at the much-loved festival in 2020 - she'll take the acclaimed "Sunday Legends" slot on 28 June.

