Adele on Glastonbury: I couldn't have headlined another festival

The Someone Like You singer revealed why she was able to headline the Pyramid Stage in 2016, despite it being her "biggest musical fear".

Adele says could never have headlined a festival if it wasn't at Glastonbury.

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter made the milestone of topping the bill at the Somerset event in 2016, and calls it the "highlight of (her) career", but revealed she'd never have been able to face her "biggest musical fear" if it wasn't at the festival.

Speaking about the special feeling you get when you step on Worthy Farm in Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival, she said: "I felt it when I headlined too, the buzz and calmness of knowing I was somewhere I knew. It made me feel safe and in good hands to face my biggest musical fear. The idea of headlining festivals freaks me out. So. Many. People."

She added: "As nervous as I was, there was no other place I could have done it. There's no place like Glastonbury. It was the absolute highlight of my career and one of the greatest moments of my life."

Despite attending the festival as a punter many times, the 32-year-old singer said she doesn't have the "stamina" to attend every year.

Talking about the magic of Glastonbury, she said: "It's like the minute I set foot onto Worthy Farm I feel this mad energy and connection to the place and everyone there. I definitely don't have the ability or stamina to handle going annually any more. But when I do, I still feel it. I feel like I could be a kid again, wandering around and constantly looking for people but not caring."

Adele confirmed the news she was set to headline Glastonbury to thousands of fans while playing a gig at The O2, London in March 2016.

See Adele's full headline setlist at Glastonbury 2016:

1. Hello

2. Rumour Has It

3. I'll Be Waiting (First time since 2011)

4. One and Only

5. Water Under the Bridge

6. Skyfall

7. Hometown Glory

8. Don't You Remember

9. Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

10. River Lea (Live Debut - restarted during first verse)

11. Rolling in the Deep

12. Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

13. Set Fire to the Rain

Encore:

14. When We Were Young

15. Someone Like You