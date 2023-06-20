Glastonbury 2023 line-up rumours and secret sets

After the headliners for 2023 have been announced, who else could be in line to appear at Worthy Farm this June?

Glastonbury Festival 2023 will see Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Sir Elton John headline, with a whole host of other acts booked to play at the end of June.

As ever, the confirmed artists are only some of the story - Glastonbury is famous for hosting unscheduled and unexpected performances in "secret". Well, "secret" in an official sense, anyway, as rumours of special guests usually slip out in the months leading up to the festival, and over the weekend itself.

So here are the latest rumours for Glastonbury 2023, based on the latest gossip, plus a fair amount of educated guesswork.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2023 take place?

According to their official website, Glastonbury 2023 will take place from the 21st to the 25th June 2023.

Who is headling Glastonbury 2023?

2023's Glastonbury Pyramid Stage headliners have been conformed as

Friday: Arctic Monkeys

Saturday: Guns N'Roses

Sunday: Sir Elton John

Who is rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2023?

According to the official Glastonbury line-up page, here are the following slots that are still listed "To Be Announced":

Pyramid Stage, Friday 6.15pm - "The Churnups" - see below for further speculation

Woodsies Stage, Friday 7.30pm

Woodsies Stage, Saturday 6pm

The Park Stage, Saturday 7.45pm (see below!)

BBC Music Introducing Stage, Saturday 5.45pm

BBC Music Introducing Stage, Sunday 5pm

Foo Fighters - very very strong rumour Who are "The Churnups"? When the full Glastonbury line-up was announced, this mysterious act was listed as appearing on The Pyramid Stage on Friday night in between Texas and Royal Blood. Much speculation ensued - could it be Pulp or Blur masquerading under a pseudonym? Step forward Mr Dave Grohl, who posted on Instagram a heartfelt message that thanked fans for supporting the band on their return to live performance after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Grohl wrote: "Every night when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder, when I see you screaming it makes me scream harder... When I see your tears, it brings me to tears.... And it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together." See you at the Pyramid Stage then Dave? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) The Pretenders - rumour @Glastopia @TheGlastoThingy @OOFestivals BBC webcam just confirmed The Pretenders for the park. I think this is new? pic.twitter.com/gd9Rxmm7gQ — Rob Whitaker (@RobRWAPP) June 20, 2023 An eagle-eyed Glastonbury fan spotted this on Twitter - Chrissie Hynde's rockers listed as playing on The Park stage between Tinariwen and Leftfield, who are appearing on The Park stage on Saturday night. Tinariwen are listed on the official stage times as playing between 6.15 and 7.15, which means the "TBA" band are on at 7.45pm. So Pretenders at the Park, Saturday 7.45pm? Stop your sobbin' and see if it's true on the night. The Black Keys - UNLIKELY Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are currently on their Dropout Boogie tour and are playing Manchester on Thursday night and Glasgow on Saturday, so there's a gap in that schedule. However, Carney recently told NME: “We got an offer from Glastonbury that was so insulting, we’re never going to play the festival again." Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys performing in May 2023. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Wild Turkey Eminem - Rumour Slim Shady is a HUGE friend of Sir Elton John, so could this signal a major guest appearance during the veteran star's closing headline set on Sunday night? In October, a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. “His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival." Eminem performs in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, February 2022. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo ABBA - very, very unlikely Or, to be more accurate, their virtual avatars, as seen in the new ABBA Voyage show in London. However, the legendary Björn Ulvaeus told NME recently that he couldn't see the show upping sticks and hitting the festival circuit any time soon. “I don’t think that’s possible, yet,” he replied. “It might be in the future. As it is, it’s too complicated because the lighting, the sound, the visuals, everything is integrated and it’s so complicated.” Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA in April 2023: not buying a pair of wellies any time soon. Picture: Alamy Red Hot Chili Peppers - rumour On 19th January, Flea retweeted the Radiohead-associated artist Stanley Donwood, who had posted an image of a Pyramid shaped... stage? The Chili Peppers bassist simply stated "Yes". What does it mean? Chilis to play the main stage at Glastonbury? An Atoms For Peace reunion (Flea performed in the supergroup with Thom Yorke)? Well, Donwood has designed this year's poster and the Chilis are playing Denmark on the Saturday, so let's not get our hopes up. Yes https://t.co/fA0yKU99nk — Flea (@flea333) January 19, 2023 Blink-182 - unlikely The US rock trio have reunited with Tom DeLonge, but any chance of them playing Glastonbury are remote, as they're performing in Sacramento, California on the Friday and Seattle on the Friday. Blink won't make it to the UK until September this year. Blink-182 in 2022. Picture: Press Harry Styles - unlikely The pop superstar has yet to perform at Glastonbury, so he's still tipped for an appearance at the festival, but it seems unlikely this year as he'll be mid-tour, with a stop off at Werchter Park in Belgium on Saturday 24th June. Harry Styles in May 2022. Picture: lev radin / Alamy Stock Photo Blur - rumour The Britpop legends are playing two shows at Wembley Stadium in July, and the weekend of Glastonbury sees them play Dublin's Malahide Castle on Saturday 24th June. Could we expect a secret set somewhere on the Worthy Farm site at some point before or after that? Their next date isn't until Roskilde Festival on 30th June. With the announcement of a new album, The Ballad Of Darren, it seems like a surprise appearance could be on the cards? Blur at the launch of their Magic Whip album in 2015. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pulp - rumour Everyone was thrilled when Jarvis Cocker rallied the troops and announced 2023 reunion dates for the Sheffield legends. There's a large gap in their itinerary after their headline appearance at Isle Of Wight Festival and their Finsbury Park show on 1st July. Radio X predicts: not a headline set, but a secret set at the Park Stage, like back in 2011. Jarvis Cocker performing with Pulp during their last reunion, August 2011. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images Sam Fender - unlikely Fender's Pyramid Stage set was one of the standout moments of the 2022 festival, but the Newcastle lad has a busy June lined up. He's playing two massive homecoming shows at St James's Park at the beginning of the month and will be at Belfast's Belsonic Festival on Friday 23rd and Malahide Castle on Sunday 25th. We can't see a Glastonbury appearance, to be honest. Prove us wrong! Sam Fender, performing at Victorious Festival in August 2022. Picture: Charlie Raven / Alamy Stock Photo Madonna - unlikely The Queen Of Pop has just announced dates on her 40th anniversary Celebration tour. It doesn't kick off until 15th July in Vancouver, but she'd want to headline, surely? Madonna performing at Earls Court in 2004. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo Florence + The Machine - rumour Flo (and the Machine) are playing live shows in Milan, Italy on Thursday 22nd June and Cork in Ireland on Monday 26th, so the whole weekend is free for a Glastonbury appearance. Florence Welch performing live in August 2022. Picture: Anne-Marie Forker / Alamy Stock Photo Peter Gabriel - rumour The solo star - and former frontman of prog rock giants Genesis - has announced some solo shows for June 2023, his first in nearly a decade. He's performing in Manchester on Friday 23rd and Dublin on Sunday 25th... could he fit in a brief appearance at Worthy Farm? We say: guest appearance with Guns N'Roses doing Sledgehammer. That works.

Who headlined the last Glastonbury?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world-famous festival took place for the first time in three years last summer, with headliners in Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.