Glastonbury 2022 flashmob dance to honour Diana Ross

Glastonbury revellers with Diana Ross inset. Picture: 1. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images 2. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The disco-inspired flashmob dance tutorial features the 1980 Diana Ross hit Upside Down in celebration of her Sunday teatime slot.

Glastonbury has revealed the song for this year's flashmob will celebrate Diana Ross.

The Motown legend is set to take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday in the coveted teatime slot and to mark her presence the Theatre and Circus has organised a flash mob in her honour.

Of her numerous hits, it will be the 1980 hit Upside Down which gets the flashmob treatment this year, with the moves revealed on Glastonbury's official channels in the lead up to the festival.

Watch the tutorial for the dance below:

This year's @glastotandc flashmob dance tutorial is here! Watch the video, learn the moves and get dancing in celebration of @dianaross's teatime legend slot on the Pyramid Stage. #Glastonbury2022 pic.twitter.com/PWra579V0d — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 11, 2022

READ MORE - Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up

Previous years has seen flashmobs created for the likes of David Bowie's Starman in 2016, following his passing, and the Bee Gee's Staying Alive in 2017 and Kylie's Spinning Around in 2019 to mark their respective sets in the Sunday legends teatime slot.

This year's Glastonbury is set to be a very special one, after the festival was postponed for two years running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It also sees the roll on of the festival's 50th anniversary celebrations, plus two record-breaking, history making headliners, as both Sir Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish become the oldest and youngest solo headliners to grace the Pyramid Stage.

Alongside Sunday night's headliner, Kendrick Lamar, the festival will see performances from across the world of music, including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice, Foals, Sam Fender, Primal Scream, Arlo Parks, Lorde, Pet Shop Boys, and many many more.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 22nd - 26th June 2022. Stick with Radio X for more updates.

