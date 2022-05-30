Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up

30 May 2022, 11:26 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 12:14

Big names on the Glastonbury line-up: Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Paul McCartney and Little Simz
The stage times for the legendary festival have been announced - here's who will be playing at Worthy Farm in June.

Glastonbury festival takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 22nd and 26th June 2022.

This year's Pyramid Stage headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.

What time do the Glastonbury gates open?

  • The Glastonbury gates officially open on the morning of Wednesday 22nd June at 8am.
  • However, the car parks will be open from 9pm at on the Tuesday night (21st June).

The full stage-by-stage breakdown - as well as the set times - has yet to be published, but here's what we know so far...

FRIDAY 24th JUNE

Billie Eilish performs at Coachelle 2022
Pyramid Stage

  • Billie Eilish - 22.15 - 23.45
  • Sam Fender - 20.15 - 21.15
  • Robert Plamt & Alison Krauss - 18.15 - 19.30
  • Wolf Alice - 16.45 - 17.45
  • Rufus Wainwright - 13.45 - 14.45
  • Ziggy Marley - 12.15 - 13.15

Other Stage

  • Foals - 22.30 - 23.45
  • St Vincent - 20.30 - 21.30
  • Idles - 18.45 - 19.45
  • Supergrass - 17.15 - 18.15
  • First Aid Kit - 15.45 - 16.45
  • Blossoms - 14.15 - 15.15
  • Kae Tempest - 13.00 - 13.45
  • The Libertines - 11.30 - 12.30

John Peel Stage

  • Primal Scream - 22.30 - 23.45
  • The Jesus & Mary Chain - 21.00 - 22.00
  • Phoebe Bridgers - 19.30 - 20.30
  • Sigrid - 18.00 - 19.00
  • Girl In Red - 16.30 - 17.30
  • Inhaler - 15.15 - 16.00
  • Griff - 14.00 - 14.45
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 12.45 - 13.30
  • English Teacher - 11.30 - 12.15

The Park Stage

  • TBC

Acoustic Stage

  • Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
  • The Undertones
  • Hothouse Flowers
  • Brian Kennedy
  • Mary Coughlan
  • The Mariachis
  • Irish Mythen
  • Pavey Ark
  • Roseanne Reid
  • Novelty Island

Leftfield Stage

  • Billy Bragg
  • Jamie Webster
  • Dylan John Thomas
  • Brooke Combe
  • Kelley Swindall
  • Lady Made
  • Will Varley

West Holts Stage

  • Little Simz
  • Bonobo
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
  • TLC
  • Sleaford Mods
  • Greentea Peng
  • Arroj Aftab
  • Nubiyan Twist

SATURDAY 25th JUNE

Paul McCartney performs during his Got Back tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, May 2022.
Pyramid Stage

  • Paul McCartney - 21.30 - 23.45
  • Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 19.15 - 20.30
  • Haim - 17.30 - 18.30
  • AJ Tracey - 16.00 - 16.45
  • Easy Life - 14.30 - 15.30
  • Joy Crookes - 13.15 - 14.00
  • Les Amazones D'Afrique - 12.00 - 12/45

Other Stage

  • Megan Thee Stallion - 22.30 - 23.45
  • Burna Boy - 20.30 - 21.30
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 18.45 - 19.45
  • Glass Animals - 17.15 - 18.15
  • Metronomy - 15.45 - 16.45
  • Skunk Anansie - 14.15 - 15.15
  • Tems - 13.00 - 13.45
  • Hak Baker - 11.45 - 12.30

John Peel Stage

  • Jamie T - 22.30 - 23.45
  • Yungblud - 21.00 - 22.00
  • Ghetts - 19.30 - 20.30
  • Pa Salieu - 18.00 - 19.00
  • Beabadoobee - 16.30 - 17.30
  • Self Esteem - 15.15 - 16.00
  • Holly Humberstone - 14.00 - 14.45
  • Enny - 12.45 - 13.30
  • Go A - 11.30 - 12.15

Acoustic Stage

  • The Waterboys
  • Richard Thompson
  • Scouting For Girls
  • Tony Christie
  • Chris Difford
  • Grain Duffy
  • Laura Veirs
  • Katherine Priddy
  • 49th & Main
  • Tom Webber

Leftfield Stage

  • Yard Act
  • Billy Nomates
  • Kam-Bu
  • Asylums
  • Jess Silk
  • Tom A. Smith
  • See Lowe
  • Tom Webber

West Holts Stage

  • Rosin Murphy
  • Caribou
  • Leon Bridges
  • Celeste
  • Yves Tumor
  • Black Midi
  • Brass Against
  • Kikagaku Moyo

The Park Stage

  • TBC

SUNDAY 26th JUNE

Kendrick Lamar performs at 2019 Tycoon Music Festival
Pyramid Stage

  • Kenrick Lamar - 21.45 - 23.15
  • Lorde - 19.30 - 20.45
  • Elbow - 17.45 - 18.45
  • Diana Ross - 16.00 - 17.15
  • Herbie Hancock - 14.00 - 15.00
  • Dakharbrakha - 12.45 - 13.30
  • Black Dyke Band - 11.30 - 12.15

Other Stage

  • Pet Shop Boys - 2145 - 23.15
  • Years & Years - 19.45 - 20.45
  • Kacey Musgraves - 18.00 - 19.00
  • Fontaines D.C. - 16.30 - 17.30
  • Declan McKenna - 15.00 - 16.00
  • Lianne La Havas - 13.30 - 14.30
  • Sea Girls - 12.15 - 13.00
  • Kojey Radical - 11.00 - 11.45

John Peel Stage

  • Charli XCX - 21.30 - 22.45
  • Little Dragon - 20.00 - 21.00
  • Turnstile - 18.30 - 19.30
  • Amyl & The Sniffers - 17.00 - 18.00
  • Clairo - 15.30 - 16.30
  • TBC - 14.00 - 15,00

Acoustic Stage

  • Suzanne Vega
  • The Shires
  • Bootleg Beatles
  • Fisherman's Friends
  • Terry Reid
  • Damien Dempsey
  • Errol Linton
  • Chloe Foy
  • Lewis McLaughlin
  • Megan McKenna

Leftfield Stage

  • Yola
  • The Regrettes
  • The Magic Numbers
  • Las Adelitas
  • YNES
  • Romeo Stodart

West Holts Stage

  • Bicep
  • Angelique Kidjo
  • Koffee
  • Snarky Puppy
  • Nubya Garcia
  • Nightmares On Wax
  • Emma-Jean Thackray
  • Ishmael Ensemble

The Park Stage

  • TBC

Croissant Neuf

The small solar powered stage, which once hosted Ed Sheeran's first ever gig at the festival, has announced its line-up, which includes Cut Capers, Moulettes and more.

The Glade

The legendary dance zone is back with a new, improved stage and wooded area plus a line-up that includes Carl Cox, Sasha, Jon Digweed, Stanton Warriors, Don Letts and many, many more.

Theatre and Circus

The performance area is back with a stellar line-up that includes Nish Kumar, Jonathan Pie, Josh Widdicombe, Reginald D Hunter and more...

Kidzfield

Kidzfield features an impressive selection of artists for all the family, led by the always entertaining festival veteran Basil Brush.

The Common

Expect a "wild, mystic and relentless celebration" acrsss four areas: The Temple, Men Yard, the Rumshack and a new venue, the Totem.

Field of Avalon

The roots and folk area returns for Dr John Cooper Clarke, The Damned, Imelda May, The Hoosiers and more.

Silver Hayes

Four stages of the best names in electronic, rnb, drum & bass and more from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Gorgon City, Jamz Supernova, LTJ Bukem, Shy FX and dozens more.

Arcadia

The legendary Arcadia spider is back! And he's brought a bill that includes Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Chase & Status and many more.

Shangri-La

The ever-popular late night performance area has announced their theme for 2022: "WE THE PEOPLE: Community, collaboration and hope for the next generation."

