Glastonbury Festival 2022: info, stage times and line-up

Big names on the Glastonbury line-up: Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Paul McCartney and Little Simz. Picture: Jon Mo/Thomas Jackson/Female Perspective/Alamy Stock Photo/Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The stage times for the legendary festival have been announced - here's who will be playing at Worthy Farm in June.

By Radio X

Glastonbury festival takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, between 22nd and 26th June 2022.

This year's Pyramid Stage headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with many more artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.

What time do the Glastonbury gates open?

The Glastonbury gates officially open on the morning of Wednesday 22nd June at 8am.

However, the car parks will be open from 9pm at on the Tuesday night (21st June).

The full stage-by-stage breakdown - as well as the set times - has yet to be published, but here's what we know so far...

FRIDAY 24th JUNE

Pyramid Stage

Billie Eilish - 22.15 - 23.45

Sam Fender - 20.15 - 21.15

Robert Plamt & Alison Krauss - 18.15 - 19.30

Wolf Alice - 16.45 - 17.45

Rufus Wainwright - 13.45 - 14.45

Ziggy Marley - 12.15 - 13.15

Other Stage

Foals - 22.30 - 23.45

St Vincent - 20.30 - 21.30

Idles - 18.45 - 19.45

Supergrass - 17.15 - 18.15

First Aid Kit - 15.45 - 16.45

Blossoms - 14.15 - 15.15

Kae Tempest - 13.00 - 13.45

The Libertines - 11.30 - 12.30

John Peel Stage

Primal Scream - 22.30 - 23.45

The Jesus & Mary Chain - 21.00 - 22.00

Phoebe Bridgers - 19.30 - 20.30

Sigrid - 18.00 - 19.00

Girl In Red - 16.30 - 17.30

Inhaler - 15.15 - 16.00

Griff - 14.00 - 14.45

Bad Boy Chiller Crew - 12.45 - 13.30

English Teacher - 11.30 - 12.15

The Park Stage

TBC

Acoustic Stage

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

The Undertones

Hothouse Flowers

Brian Kennedy

Mary Coughlan

The Mariachis

Irish Mythen

Pavey Ark

Roseanne Reid

Novelty Island

Leftfield Stage

Billy Bragg

Jamie Webster

Dylan John Thomas

Brooke Combe

Kelley Swindall

Lady Made

Will Varley

West Holts Stage

Little Simz

Bonobo

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

TLC

Sleaford Mods

Greentea Peng

Arroj Aftab

Nubiyan Twist

SATURDAY 25th JUNE

Paul McCartney performs during his Got Back tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, May 2022. Picture: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Pyramid Stage

Paul McCartney - 21.30 - 23.45

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 19.15 - 20.30

Haim - 17.30 - 18.30

AJ Tracey - 16.00 - 16.45

Easy Life - 14.30 - 15.30

Joy Crookes - 13.15 - 14.00

Les Amazones D'Afrique - 12.00 - 12/45

Other Stage

Megan Thee Stallion - 22.30 - 23.45

Burna Boy - 20.30 - 21.30

Olivia Rodrigo - 18.45 - 19.45

Glass Animals - 17.15 - 18.15

Metronomy - 15.45 - 16.45

Skunk Anansie - 14.15 - 15.15

Tems - 13.00 - 13.45

Hak Baker - 11.45 - 12.30

John Peel Stage

Jamie T - 22.30 - 23.45

Yungblud - 21.00 - 22.00

Ghetts - 19.30 - 20.30

Pa Salieu - 18.00 - 19.00

Beabadoobee - 16.30 - 17.30

Self Esteem - 15.15 - 16.00

Holly Humberstone - 14.00 - 14.45

Enny - 12.45 - 13.30

Go A - 11.30 - 12.15

Acoustic Stage

The Waterboys

Richard Thompson

Scouting For Girls

Tony Christie

Chris Difford

Grain Duffy

Laura Veirs

Katherine Priddy

49th & Main

Tom Webber

Leftfield Stage

Yard Act

Billy Nomates

Kam-Bu

Asylums

Jess Silk

Tom A. Smith

See Lowe

Tom Webber

West Holts Stage

Rosin Murphy

Caribou

Leon Bridges

Celeste

Yves Tumor

Black Midi

Brass Against

Kikagaku Moyo

The Park Stage

TBC

SUNDAY 26th JUNE

Kendrick Lamar performs at 2019 Tycoon Music Festival. Picture: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

Pyramid Stage

Kenrick Lamar - 21.45 - 23.15

Lorde - 19.30 - 20.45

Elbow - 17.45 - 18.45

Diana Ross - 16.00 - 17.15

Herbie Hancock - 14.00 - 15.00

Dakharbrakha - 12.45 - 13.30

Black Dyke Band - 11.30 - 12.15

Other Stage

Pet Shop Boys - 2145 - 23.15

Years & Years - 19.45 - 20.45

Kacey Musgraves - 18.00 - 19.00

Fontaines D.C. - 16.30 - 17.30

Declan McKenna - 15.00 - 16.00

Lianne La Havas - 13.30 - 14.30

Sea Girls - 12.15 - 13.00

Kojey Radical - 11.00 - 11.45

John Peel Stage

Charli XCX - 21.30 - 22.45

Little Dragon - 20.00 - 21.00

Turnstile - 18.30 - 19.30

Amyl & The Sniffers - 17.00 - 18.00

Clairo - 15.30 - 16.30

TBC - 14.00 - 15,00

Acoustic Stage

Suzanne Vega

The Shires

Bootleg Beatles

Fisherman's Friends

Terry Reid

Damien Dempsey

Errol Linton

Chloe Foy

Lewis McLaughlin

Megan McKenna

Leftfield Stage

Yola

The Regrettes

The Magic Numbers

Las Adelitas

YNES

Romeo Stodart

West Holts Stage

Bicep

Angelique Kidjo

Koffee

Snarky Puppy

Nubya Garcia

Nightmares On Wax

Emma-Jean Thackray

Ishmael Ensemble

The Park Stage

TBC

Croissant Neuf

The small solar powered stage, which once hosted Ed Sheeran's first ever gig at the festival, has announced its line-up, which includes Cut Capers, Moulettes and more.

We're pleased to reveal the 2022 line-up for the solar-powered @CroissantNeuf stage, once again bringing great live music to the Green Fields! pic.twitter.com/S1HRCqjIxH — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 13, 2022

The Glade

The legendary dance zone is back with a new, improved stage and wooded area plus a line-up that includes Carl Cox, Sasha, Jon Digweed, Stanton Warriors, Don Letts and many, many more.

The @GladeAreaGlasto is back for Glastonbury 2022 with a stellar line-up, an upgraded main stage, an enhanced wooded area, a new stage (Glade Dome) and a rebuilt Spike venue! pic.twitter.com/Plxzkh4ZxG — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 11, 2022

Theatre and Circus

The performance area is back with a stellar line-up that includes Nish Kumar, Jonathan Pie, Josh Widdicombe, Reginald D Hunter and more...

We're excited to reveal the 2022 line-up poster for our incredible Theatre and Circus Fields! pic.twitter.com/sb3PRYOl1v — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 26, 2022

Kidzfield

Kidzfield features an impressive selection of artists for all the family, led by the always entertaining festival veteran Basil Brush.

The legendary @kidzfield is back with an incredible line-up for children and families at this year's Festival! pic.twitter.com/SDwMYtg0it — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 16, 2022

The Common

Expect a "wild, mystic and relentless celebration" acrsss four areas: The Temple, Men Yard, the Rumshack and a new venue, the Totem.

Check out the incredible Glastonbury 2022 line-up from @GlastoTheCommon, as they provide a place for a wild, mystic and relentless celebration at this year's Festival. pic.twitter.com/X3v40yD4Re — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 6, 2022

Field of Avalon

The roots and folk area returns for Dr John Cooper Clarke, The Damned, Imelda May, The Hoosiers and more.

ICYMI (and if you did, we’re super excited for you to see this 🤩), our wonderful lineup for the Field of Avalon main stage 2022 🥳 pic.twitter.com/szFHWJhi7m — Field Of Avalon (@FieldOfAvalon) April 13, 2022

Silver Hayes

Four stages of the best names in electronic, rnb, drum & bass and more from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Gorgon City, Jamz Supernova, LTJ Bukem, Shy FX and dozens more.

Arcadia

The legendary Arcadia spider is back! And he's brought a bill that includes Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Chase & Status and many more.

The legendary @A_rcadia Spider returns with an incredible line-up for Glastonbury 2022! 🕷️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UcC38b72E2 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 27, 2022

Shangri-La

The ever-popular late night performance area has announced their theme for 2022: "WE THE PEOPLE: Community, collaboration and hope for the next generation."