Couple who got engaged at Parklife given lifetime passes after being trolled

A couple got engaged at Parklife Festival 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Festival Boss Sacha Lord has given the pair free entry to the festival and The Warehouse Project for life as well as an all-expenses paid honeymoon.

A young couple who got engaged on stage at Parklife Festival this weekend have been awarded with lifetime passes to the Manchester festival.

The pair went viral after a young man proposed to his girlfriend during Yung Filly's set on Saturday (11th June), but not everyone was happy for them.

Soon enough, the loved up young couple were left open to trolls who mocked them over their engagement after the proposal video spread online.

However the duo have had the last laugh, as they have been gifted a complimentary honeymoon, and lifetime passes to both Parklife Festival and The Warehouse Project in Manchester.

Sacha Cohen, Parklife festival boss and co-founder of The Warehouse Project, took to Instagram to share a statement, which began: "Yesterday an amazing moment happened as Parklife saw a proposal on stage from a young couple.

"Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile."

He added: "I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there."

Indy Geraghty, one half of the couple responded directly under the post, writing: "I’m so emotional right now, thank you so much."

Parklife 2022 was topped by American stars of 50 Cent, Tyler, the Creator and Megan Thee Stallion this year.

It also saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Chase & Status, Bicep, Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Central CEE on the bill.

