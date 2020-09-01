Glastonbury 2021's October sale cancelled due to lack of ticket returns

Emily Eavis took to Twitter to announce that Glastonbury's October sale will be cancelled due to a lack of tickets being returned.

Glastonbury Festival will not have a ticket sale in October, because too few tickets have been returned.

The world-famous music festival was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but vowed to return in 2021 and allowed current ticket holders to roll over their tickets to next year.

However, as Emily Eavis has confirmed, those hoping to bag a fresh ticket to the already in-demand festival may be sorely disappointed because they are being given one less chance to buy tickets.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, the festival organiser revealed that the festival remains sold out, which means they cannot give fans another chance to buy tickets until the resales in April.

She wrote: "Also, we’ve moved our ticket resale back from October to April, because so few people have asked for a refund (next year’s Festival remains sold out), meaning we don’t have enough tickets to resell. Plus, we’ve extended the free cancellation deadline until the end of January."

Eavis' admission comes after she denied claims that the Somerset event would be moved to later on in September next year, due to coronavirus worries.

She maintained that the festival would be "aiming for" its already scheduled date and is still set to take place from 23-27 June 2021.

For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 - we’re still very much aiming for June. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 30, 2020

Emily is much more confident in the festival taking place than her father, who said he couldn't guarantee it happening at all in 2021.

Worst still, Michael Eavis warned that if Glastonbury doesn't take place next year, it could go bankrupt.

Speaking to The Guardian, he said: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on.

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

Though his daughter and fellow festival organiser Emily Eavis remains "optimistic," she added that it would be a: "very serious situation if (they) had to cancel next year's event".

Glastonbury first announced that it wouldn't be taking place in 2020 back in March.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily".

Their statement began: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See their full statement below:

