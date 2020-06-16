Glastonbury's iconic 1994 Oasis set to be broadcast for 50th anniversary

The Manchester band's debut appearance at the festival has joined the list of sets to be showcased from the Somerset Festival.

Oasis fans can experience their rarely-seen 1994 Glastonbury set.

The Manchester band's debut appearance at the Somerset festival is joining a host of performances from across the event's history, which will be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

The festival - like most other music events this year - has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Glastonbury organisers have still found a way to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Other performances already confirmed for the special channel are Bloc Party's 2009 set, The Streets in 2019 and Florence + The Machine's headline slot on the Pyramid stage in 2015.

Glastonbury first confirmed its 2020 instalment - which would have seen Kendrick Lamar, The Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift headlining from 24-28 June - would no longer be taking place back in March.

Taking to Twitter, the festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis wrote: "We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily".

Their statement begins: "We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option."

See their full statement here:

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

