Glastonbury Festival Confirms 2019 Ticket Sale Date

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Find out exactly when you can buy tickets for the Somerset Festival next year.

Glastonbury organisers have announced when their tickets go on sale for 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the famous festival have confirmed fans will be given the chance to buy coach ticket packages from Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 6pm, while general admission tickets can be bought from 9am on Sunday, October 7.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 4th (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, Oct 7th (standard tickets)! Get all the info at https://t.co/qNHPgTclAX #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/VAgJ3MuHOx — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) September 17, 2018

Organisers add on the official website: "As part of our ongoing efforts against ticket touting, anyone who would like to attend next year’s Festival will need to have registered in advance. Registration remains free of charge and only takes a few minutes at www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk. You can also check your existing registration here.

"Registration will close at 12 noon on Monday, 1st October, after which there will be no opportunity to submit/re-submit a registration until after both ticket sales. We strongly advise that you submit your registration well in advance of that deadline."

Find out more information on the official Glastonbury Website.

Meanwhile, the festival has also urged fans to update their registration photos.

While festival organisers aren't forcing you to update your photo, they warn that: "Failure to provide an adequate photo may result in delayed entry to the Festival."

They add that Glasto-goers should ensure their "updated photo is submitted by Friday 21st September 2018".

See a screenshot of an email sent by the festival here:

Glastonbury Festival registration email. Picture: Radio X

Watch Foo Fighers headline Glastonbury in 2017:

Kylie Minogue has also been strongly rumoured to play the Sunday legends slot.

A source told The Sun: “Kylie had to pull out of Glastonbury in 2005 just a month before she was due to appear so this performance will be a very emotional and poignant moment for her.

“She jumped at the opportunity to appear next year and it is the perfect way to celebrate her career.”

Asked by the outlet previously about whether she'd love to feature on the bill, the Moving Around singer mused: "When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time. Obviously it didn’t happen.

“So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn’t get to do all those years ago, for sure.”