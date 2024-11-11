BST Hyde Park 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Jeff Lynne's ELO, Hugh Jackman, Zach Ryan, Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo are set for BST Hyde Park 2025. Picture: Carsten Windhorst, Jeff Fusco/Getty Images/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who's playing headline shows at the London festival next year and how you can be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BST Hyde Park returns for 2025 with an exciting line-up of acts confirmed so far.

The festival, which takes place at the royal London park during June and July will play host to the likes of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Noah Kahan and newly announced headline act Olivia Rodrigo.

Find out who's headlining BST Hyde Park 2025, who's joining them on their line-upz and how to buy tickets below.

Read more:

Who's headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

Friday 27th June: Olivia Rodrigo

Saturday 28th June: Zach Bryan - SOLD OUT

Sunday 29th June: Zach Bryan

Friday 4th July: Noah Kahan

Saturday 6th July: Hugh Jackman

Sunday 13th July: Jeff Lynne's ELO

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Who's on the line-up for BST Hyde Park so far?

Friday 27th June: Olivia Rodrigo

The global pop sensation has just been confirmed for her biggest UK show to date.. She'll kick off proceedings with a headline show on 27th June with tickets on general sale 9am on Friday 15 November.

See the line-up so far:

The Last Dinner Party

Girl In Red

Full Line-up TBA

Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park line-up so far. Picture: Press

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Saturday 28th June: Zach Bryan - SOLD OUT

Sunday 29th June: Zach Bryan

The US country star will headline his first UK festival with not one, but two dates in Hyde Park this year after the first sold out due to phenomenal demand.

Full Line-up TBA

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Friday 4th July: Noah Kahan

The Stick Season singer is set to play a headline show on American Independence Day.

Line-uo so far:

Gracie Adams

Full Line-up TBA

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Saturday 6th July - Hugh Jackman:

Hugh Jackman will perform From London, With Love on 6th July, delivering hits from Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, The Music Man and many more.

Full line-up TBA

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Sunday 13th July - Jeff Lynne's ELO:

The Mr. Blue Sky legends will bring their farewell tour to a close, playing their last ever show on Sunday 13th July.

Full Line-up TBA

Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.

Last year's BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and more.