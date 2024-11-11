BST Hyde Park 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

On Air Now
11 November 2024, 12:26
Find out who's playing headline shows at the London festival next year and how you can be there.
BST Hyde Park returns for 2025 with an exciting line-up of acts confirmed so far.
The festival, which takes place at the royal London park during June and July will play host to the likes of Jeff Lynne's ELO, Noah Kahan and newly announced headline act Olivia Rodrigo.
Find out who's headlining BST Hyde Park 2025, who's joining them on their line-upz and how to buy tickets below.
Read more:
Visit bst-hydepark.com for the most up to date line-up information and tickets.
The global pop sensation has just been confirmed for her biggest UK show to date.. She'll kick off proceedings with a headline show on 27th June with tickets on general sale 9am on Friday 15 November.
See the line-up so far:
Full Line-up TBA
The US country star will headline his first UK festival with not one, but two dates in Hyde Park this year after the first sold out due to phenomenal demand.
Full Line-up TBA
The Stick Season singer is set to play a headline show on American Independence Day.
Line-uo so far:
Full Line-up TBA
Hugh Jackman will perform From London, With Love on 6th July, delivering hits from Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, The Music Man and many more.
Full line-up TBA
The Mr. Blue Sky legends will bring their farewell tour to a close, playing their last ever show on Sunday 13th July.
Last year's BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams and more.
Harry Styles joins Stevie Nick for Landslide at BST Hyde Park 2024