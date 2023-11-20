All Points East announce first headliner for 2024

20 November 2023, 16:10 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 16:12

All Points East 2019
All Points East has announced its first act for 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The east London festival has announced Loyle Carner as its first headliner next year. Find out what we know so far and how to buy tickets.

Uber One presents All Points East have announced its first line-up announcement for 2024.

UK rapper Loyle Carner has been confirmed for a one-off London show at the Victoria Park festival on Saturday 17th August next year.

Many more names are still to be announced.

Find out how you can be in with a chance to buy tickets.

Loyle Carner is set to headline All Points East Festival 2024
Loyle Carner is set to headline All Points East Festival 2024. Picture: Press

Who is headlining All Points East 2024?

So far, Loyle Carner has been confirmed to headline All Points East 2024, topping the bill on Saturday 17th August next year.

How to buy tickets for Loyle Carner at All Points East:

Tickets for Loyle Carner go on general sale on Thurday 23rd November from 10am GMT.

The All Points East presale takes place on Wednesday 22nd November from 10am GMT and fans can sign up here.

Fans can also sign up yo Loyle Carner's presale here.

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of their presale from Monday 20th November at 10am GMT until Thursday 23rd November at 9am. Visit allpointseastfestival.com/loylecarneramex for more

Last year's All Points East Festival saw headline performances from Stormzy, who curated his own This Is What We Mean day, The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim, who marked 10 years of their Days Are Gone album.

Haim perform If I Could Change Your Mind at All Points East 2023

