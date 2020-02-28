Are these the worst cover versions ever?

28 February 2020, 16:17 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 16:48

Shaun Ryder and Bez of Happy Mondays
Shaun Ryder and Bez of Happy Mondays. Picture: Peter J Walsh/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus destroys Nirvana. TaTu destroy The Smiths. And God knows what Happy Mondays are doing. We take a look at the very worst cover versions in recorded history. And this just the start!

  1. Happy Mondays - The Boys Are Back In Town

    In 1999, long after the Mondays' heyday, they released a Greatest Hits album and recorded this Thin Lizzy cover as a "bonus" track. You've heard better watching your dad do karaoke. With a broken microphone.

  2. Miley Cyrus - Smells Like Teen Spirit

    During her 2011 tour, the star announced that she wanted to perform "music that inspired her" when growing up. Everybody expected a version of her dad's Achy Breaky Heart, but no… we got this unbelievable take on the generation-defining Nirvana classic.

  3. TaTu - How Soon Is Now

    The Russian duo were notorious for the naughty "are they lesbians?" video for their hit All The Things She Said. However, their attempt at Morrissey's ode to alienation and Having A Bad Time In General somehow doesn't ring true. Also: it's rubbish.

  4. Kasabian - Out Of Space

    10 out of 10 for effort lads, but this attempt at The Prodigy's bonkers track is a tad over-ambitious. Especially when the bongos come in. Keep up!

  5. Matt Cardle - When We Collide

    Remember X-Factor winner Cardle's by-the-numbers cover of Biffy Clyro's rousing ballad Many Of Horror? Except that title would be too scary for The Mums, so they changed it.

  6. The Farm - Don't You Want Me

    In 1992, the NME released a compilation album of covers to mark the paper's 40th anniversary. It's the home of some great tracks, but also the source of much comedy, particularly the Liverpool band's version of The Human League's 1981 Number 1 hit. It tries hard to be ironic, but fails spectacularly.

  7. Train - Light My Fire

    Hey, look - Drops Of Jupiter is a fine song… if you hear it at the right place and the right time. Preferably drunk somewhere, very late. But why have a go at The Doors?

  8. The Boo Radleys - The Queen Is Dead

    Forget Wake Up Boo!, the Scouse band were also well known for their impenetrable shoe-gazing soundscapes. So why not apply the My Bloody Valentine filter to the title track of The Smith's masterwork? You should hear THEM play piano! LOLZ.

