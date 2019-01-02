The ultimate gym playlist for indie lovers

Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.

Gorillaz - D.A.R.E. Warm up with this pleasant shuffle from Albarn, Hewlett and Shaun Ryder.

Tame Impala - Elephant Pick up the pace and stomp along with the Aussie psych-rockers.

Royal Blood - Ten Tonne Skeleton Cool down with this swaggering track from one of the greatest ever debut albums.

Beastie Boys - Sabotage Feel the burn when the lads go "WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!"

Bloc Party - Flux Kele and co go disco for this classic, the ideal track to get your blood pumping. DON'T OVERDO IT, MIND.

Kasabian - Shoot The Runner Take it down a notch with this Leicester classic.

Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger Nothing will spur you on to graduate from the Gains University more than those Parisians shouting the word STRONGER at you two hundred times.