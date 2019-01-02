The ultimate gym playlist for indie lovers
2 January 2019, 16:05
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
Gorillaz - D.A.R.E.
Warm up with this pleasant shuffle from Albarn, Hewlett and Shaun Ryder.
Tame Impala - Elephant
Pick up the pace and stomp along with the Aussie psych-rockers.
Royal Blood - Ten Tonne Skeleton
Cool down with this swaggering track from one of the greatest ever debut albums.
Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Feel the burn when the lads go "WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!"
Bloc Party - Flux
Kele and co go disco for this classic, the ideal track to get your blood pumping. DON'T OVERDO IT, MIND.
Kasabian - Shoot The Runner
Take it down a notch with this Leicester classic.
Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger
Nothing will spur you on to graduate from the Gains University more than those Parisians shouting the word STRONGER at you two hundred times.
The Black Keys - Lonely Boy
Lonely Boy's huge riff will get the blood flowing when you're making those lifts.