The ultimate gym playlist for indie lovers

2 January 2019, 16:05

Treadmill at the gym
Treadmill at the gym. Picture: Getty Images

Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.

  1. Gorillaz - D.A.R.E.

    Warm up with this pleasant shuffle from Albarn, Hewlett and Shaun Ryder.

  2. Tame Impala - Elephant

    Pick up the pace and stomp along with the Aussie psych-rockers.

  3. Royal Blood - Ten Tonne Skeleton

    Cool down with this swaggering track from one of the greatest ever debut albums.

  4. Beastie Boys - Sabotage

    Feel the burn when the lads go "WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!"

  5. Bloc Party - Flux

    Kele and co go disco for this classic, the ideal track to get your blood pumping. DON'T OVERDO IT, MIND.

  6. Kasabian - Shoot The Runner

    Take it down a notch with this Leicester classic.

  7. Daft Punk - Harder Better Faster Stronger

    Nothing will spur you on to graduate from the Gains University more than those Parisians shouting the word STRONGER at you two hundred times.

  8. The Black Keys - Lonely Boy

    Lonely Boy's huge riff will get the blood flowing when you're making those lifts.

