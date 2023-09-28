What are U2's biggest songs?

With the band launching their Las Vegas residency this month, Radio X takes a look at their most-streamed and viewed songs - from their post-punk roots to their stadium-filling superstar years.

With Or Without You: single release date 16th March 1987 U2 - With Or Without You (Official Music Video) The most streamed and watched track from the Irish band is without a doubt this 1987 single. It's just a whisker away from a billion streams on Spotify with 984 million plays and over 135 million views on Spotify. The song was released as the lead single from the landmark album The Joshua Tree in the Spring of '87. It's been certified as double Platinum in the UK.

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For: single release date 25th May 1987 U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (Official Music Video) The Joshua Tree's second single from May 1987 is another Platinum hit from U2 in the UK. This gospel-influenced track has amassed over 600 million Spotify streams and just under 200 million views on the band's official YouTube channel.

One: single release date 24th February 1992 U2 - One (Official Music Video) The track that literally saved the recording sessions for the Achtung Baby album from failure was issued as the album's third single three months after the LP's release. A song inspired by the re-unification of German that was underway at the time of recording - and the band's own troubled relationships with each other - it's been certified Gold in the UK, with over 590 million plays on Spotify and over 150 million views across the various versions of the video on U2's YouTube channel.

Beautiful Day: single release date 9th October 2000 U2 - Beautiful Day (Official Music Video) U2 exploded into the new Millennium with this joyous tune, which was the lead single for their All That You Can't Leave Behind album in 2000. The band's fourth No 1 in the UK, it's since been certified Platinum by the BPI and has been streamed just under half a billion times and watched over 180 million times.

Sunday Bloody Sunday: release date 28th February 1983 Sunday Bloody Sunday (Live From Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, USA / 1983 / Remaste... Never issued as a single in the UK, this track about the Troubles in Northern Ireland gained wider fame when Channel 4's The Tube aired U2's show at Red Rocks in Colorado. Bono symbolically raised the white flag during the song, which led off the breakthrough album War in 1983. In the digital age, Sunday Bloody Sunday has had over 350 million streams and over 63 million YouTube views - which includes plays of the classic Red Rocks clip.

Pride (In The Name Of Love): single release date 3rd September 1984 U2 - Pride (In The Name Of Love) (Official Music Video) The lead single from 1984's album The Unforgettable Fire, Pride is a song about the civil rights leader Martin Luther King and was the first U2 song to break the UK Top 5, peaking at No 3. Certified Silver by the BPI, the track has enjoyed over 230 million Spotify streams and over 100 million YouTube video views.

Where The Streets Have No Name: single release date 31st August 1987 U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (Official Music Video) Coupled with a memorable video that saw the band perform live on the roof of a liquor store in Los Angeles, Where The Streets Have No Name is the opening track from The Joshua Tree and the album's third single. A Gold record in the UK, it's had over 225 million Spotify streams and over 73 million YouTube views.

Vertigo: single release date 8th November 2004 U2 - Vertigo (Official Music Video) The most recent track on this list, Vertigo was the lead single from the band's eleventh album How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb in 2004. Included on an ad for Apple's new generation of iPods, the song was another UK No 1 and has been streamed over 123 million times and viewed over 68 million times.

Sweetest Thing: single release date 19th October 1998 U2 - Sweetest Thing (Official Music Video) Originally released as the B-side to Where The Streets Have No Name in 1987, this track was dusted down and re-recorded for U2's 1998 compilation The Best Of 1980-1990. A song about Bono forgetting his wife Ali's birthday, the accompanying video saw the singer try to make amends to his missus with a series of increasingly extravagant gestures. A Top 5 hit in the UK, the song has had over 122 million Spotify streams and over 60 million YouTube views.