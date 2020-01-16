These songs turn 30 years old in 2020

1990 was a landmark year in music... the start of a decade that saw grunge and Britpop rule the charts. Here are ten tunes that turn 30 this year.

Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence Released in February 1990, a month before the acclaimed Violator album, this saw Basildon's finest at the height of their success. It was originally written by Martin Gore as a ballad, until the rest of the band rocked it up - the plan worked, as it made Number 6 in the UK charts.

The Stone Roses - One Love Following the critical acclaim of their debut album and the chart success of their Fools Gold/What The World Is Waiting For single in 1989, the new decade promised to have the world at the Stone Roses' feet. However, legal troubles and prolonged recording sessions for the follow-up meant that we didn't hear a peep out of the band for four years after this one-off single appeared in the summer of 1990.

James - How Was It For You? After several false starts, James finally attracted wider attention as the 90s broke, with this single leading the way. Lose Control and re-releases of Come Home and the evergreen Sit Down were to follow, making them one of Manchester's most popular bands.

Pixies - Velouria Black Francis and co had gained attention with their 1989 album Doolittle, but the Boston band improved on its success with a Number 3 album Bossanova and a Top 30 hit in the bizarre Velouria. It's about a doll. Or something. The odd video didn't make things clearer.

The Charlatans - The Only One I Know After the indie success of their debut Indian Rope, Tim Burgess and co's second single hit the UK Top 10 in May 1990 and established them as one of Britain's best new bands. This Hammond organ-powered classic can still fill a dancefloor three decades on.

Happy Mondays - Step On Salford's Mondays put their heads above the indie parapet when they covered John Kongos' 1971 hit He's Gonna Step On You Again. The dance shuffle saw "Madchester" become a genre and gave the band's label Factory a much-needed boost when it made Number 5, setting the stage for their album Pills 'N' Thrills & Bellyaches later that year.

The Beloved - Hello This London band were originally indie rock, but when Jon Marsh and Steve Waddington took a trip to Ibiza, everything changed. Their 1989 single The Sun Rising was Britain's take on Balearic beats, while the follow-up was more humorous and made the Top 20 in February 1990. The song references everyone from Willy Wonka and Salman Rushdie to Zippy and Bungle from kids TV show Rainbow.

EnglandNewOrder - World In Motion 1990 was a World Cup year, and Factory's finest found themselves in the position of recording the England team's official campaign song... with a little help from actor Keith Allen and footballer John Barnes, who delivered an unforgettable rap. The Joy Division years never seemed so far away.

Primal Scream - Loaded The Scream had toiled away in the backwaters of the indie-garage-rock scene for years, until Bobby Gillespie had the bright idea of handing over their country rock track I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have to DJ Andrew Weatherall. The result was a smooth mix of rock guitars and a loping drum beat that kicked off the 90s as we know it.

The Soup Dragons - I'm Free If you haven't heard enough proof that 1990 was the year that indie embraced the dancefloor, here's the Scottish band that put aside their jangling guitars and funked up an old Rolling Stones tune to great effect. Like a lot of acts, they struggled to follow up their hit and The Soup Dragons split in 1995.

Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart Super-slick New York dancefloor track that made Number 2 in the UK charts in the summer of 1990. The track samples Herbie Hancock, features Bootsy Collins on vocals and had a rap from Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest - it literally has everything.

The Farm - Groovy Train Produced by Suggs from Madness and DJ Terry Farley, this single saw the Liverpool band in the UK Top 10 in August 1990. It was a long haul for the group - they'd been together for seven years before Groovy Train was released and they still tour to this day.

EMF - Unbelievable The Epsom Mad Funkers (for that is what EMF stood for) had their biggest hit with their debut single in December 1990 - while the follow-up, I Believe, was also Top 10, their same began to fade. However, in 1995, they had a Number 3 with a cover of The Monkees' I'm A Believer - although this was playing back up band to Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Saint Etienne - Only Love Can Break Your Heart Bob Stanley and Pete Wiggs were joined by singer Moira Lambert for this danced-up cover of Neil Young's heartfelt ballad. Lambert was later replaced by full-time vocalist Sarah Cracknell and the trio released their ninth studio album in 2017, titled Home Counties.

The KLF - What Time Is Love? (Live At Trancentral) Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty unleashed another one of their pseudonymous projects in 1988, following the success of their single Doctorin' The TARDIS as The Timelords. The KLF was more dance-orientated and the "Live At Trancentral" mix of their house track What Time Is Love? made the Top 5 in the summer of 1990.