These classic tracks turn 25 years old in 2020!

2020 sees some of your favourite tunes turn a quarter of a century old... Here are some of the biggest songs from 1995.

Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo! The Liverpool band's joyous single kicked off the year of Britpop when it was released on 27 February 1995.

Radiohead - High And Dry The same day that Wake Up Boo! was released, Thom Yorke and co issued this more thoughtful tune as a trailer for their second album, The Bends.

Elastica - Waking Up Justine Frischmann fronted this Britpop act from London, who issued their self-titled debut album in March 1995.

Supergrass - Alright Released at the height of the summer of Britpop with this great video, this much loved band consisted of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn.

The Verve - History This beautiful song was taken from Richard Ashcroft and co's second album, A Northern Soul.

Foo Fighters - This Is A Call Dave Grohl struck out on his own following the end of Nirvana with this excellent debut single.

Blur - Country House The summer saw the Battle Of Britpop, in which this Blur track went head to head with Roll With It by Oasis for the Number 1 spot. Blur won!

Oasis - Wonderwall Liam and Noel Gallagher ended a huge year with the release of their second album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and this absolute classic as a single in October 1995.

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight Billy Corgan issued his ambitious double album, Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness, in October 1995. This was one of the highlights.

Pulp - Common People 1995 was a landmark year for Jarvis Cocker and his band - after years of producing material, Pulp finally made it into the public's consciousness with this Britpop classic.

Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me The Stanley Road album cemented the former Jam frontman's status as "The Modfather" and one of Britain's best songwriters.

Ash - Girl From Mars Tim Wheeler was only 16 when he wrote this single for his band Ash. It would later appear on their first official album, 1977.

Black Grape - In The Name Of The Father Shaun Ryder and Bez made a comeback after Happy Mondays imploded with this ramshackle tune, plus the album It's Great When You're Straight... Yeah!

Bjork - It's Oh So Quiet The Icelandic musician covered this 50s show tune to great effect and worked with Spike Jonze on a joyful video.