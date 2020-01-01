These classic tracks turn 25 years old in 2020!
1 January 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 1 January 2020, 09:01
2020 sees some of your favourite tunes turn a quarter of a century old... Here are some of the biggest songs from 1995.
-
Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!
The Liverpool band's joyous single kicked off the year of Britpop when it was released on 27 February 1995.
-
Radiohead - High And Dry
The same day that Wake Up Boo! was released, Thom Yorke and co issued this more thoughtful tune as a trailer for their second album, The Bends.
-
Elastica - Waking Up
Justine Frischmann fronted this Britpop act from London, who issued their self-titled debut album in March 1995.
-
Supergrass - Alright
Released at the height of the summer of Britpop with this great video, this much loved band consisted of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn.
-
The Verve - History
This beautiful song was taken from Richard Ashcroft and co's second album, A Northern Soul.
-
Foo Fighters - This Is A Call
Dave Grohl struck out on his own following the end of Nirvana with this excellent debut single.
-
Blur - Country House
The summer saw the Battle Of Britpop, in which this Blur track went head to head with Roll With It by Oasis for the Number 1 spot. Blur won!
-
Oasis - Wonderwall
Liam and Noel Gallagher ended a huge year with the release of their second album, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and this absolute classic as a single in October 1995.
-
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight
Billy Corgan issued his ambitious double album, Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness, in October 1995. This was one of the highlights.
-
Pulp - Common People
1995 was a landmark year for Jarvis Cocker and his band - after years of producing material, Pulp finally made it into the public's consciousness with this Britpop classic.
-
Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me
The Stanley Road album cemented the former Jam frontman's status as "The Modfather" and one of Britain's best songwriters.
-
Ash - Girl From Mars
Tim Wheeler was only 16 when he wrote this single for his band Ash. It would later appear on their first official album, 1977.
-
Black Grape - In The Name Of The Father
Shaun Ryder and Bez made a comeback after Happy Mondays imploded with this ramshackle tune, plus the album It's Great When You're Straight... Yeah!
-
Bjork - It's Oh So Quiet
The Icelandic musician covered this 50s show tune to great effect and worked with Spike Jonze on a joyful video.
-
Cast - Alright
The second single from John Power's new band, formed after the demise of the much-loved La's.