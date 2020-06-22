The Top Ten 2-Tone and Ska songs

The label embraced the classic ska music of the 60s and gave it a new lease of life in the aftermath of punk. But what were Two Tone's best tunes?

2-Tone was a label that was designed to carry the best music from the West Midlands in the late 70s. The movement was inspired by the community of Caribbean immigrants who moved to the United Kingdom between the 1940s and 1970s at the invitation of the government to help rebuild the country. Many of them settled in cities like Coventry, meaning the young people were raised on a diet of ska, reggae and rocksteady - all music of Caribbean origin that was given a new spark of life by a generation that was raised on punk and new wave.

Unlike the punks, the 2-Tone crowd dressed sharply and created an energetic sound that immediately appealed to single buyers around the country. Founded in 1979 with support from major label Chrysalis and under the influence of The Specials' Jerry Dammers, 2-Tone became a way of life.

Part of 2-Tone's appeal was that they launch bands into the mainstream as Dammers allowed the groups to leave and join other labels. Here are 10 of the best tracks from 2-Tone and beyond.