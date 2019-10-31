The scariest ever music videos

31 October 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 10:32

Scariest Videos Of All Time
Scariest Videos Of All Time. Picture: YouTube

Forget all the would-be movie chillers. The place to head for genuine scares is the humble pop videos. From Radiohead to the Manics, here are some of the most unforgettable images that will keep you awake at night...

  1. APHEX TWIN - COME TO DADDY

    Screeeeeeeeeeeeam! Probably the most celebrated scary music video ever, but still a pants-wetting classic. Urban ghoulery par excellence.

  2. MGMT - KIDS

    A baby lives in a world of ugly monsters. Who can save him? The blissed-out duo of Ben 'n' Andy, that's who.

  3. INTERPOL - EVIL

    The world's creepiest-looking puppet gets caught up in a car smash and taken to hospital. Things don't go well from then on.

  4. THE CURE - LULLABY

    Robert Smith in full slap is an alarming prospect at the best of times. But, as his alter-ego, The Spiderman? Creeping through your bedroom wall? No thanks.

  5. SOUNDGARDEN - BLACK HOLE SUN

    Stretchy-faced hyper-real weirdness from the grunge legends. Leave that fish alone!

  6. NIRVANA - HEART SHAPED BOX

    What's more frightening? The skeletal Christ figure with the nodding crows? Or the look in Kurt's eye?

  7. MANIC STREET PREACHERS - IF YOU TOLERATE THIS YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT

    The band's musings on the Spanish Civil War are illustrated by a freakish blank-faced family. Shudder.

  8. JAMIE T - ZOMBIE

    Our man Treays finds his band literally falling to pieces in this everyday tale of the undead.

  9. RADIOHEAD - THERE THERE

    Thom Yorke, creeping through the forest… spying on woodland creatures. Then he turns into a tree… horribly, painfully.

  10. THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS - BELIEVE

    The Chems with the story of what really goes on at a nightclub.

