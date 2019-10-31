Forget all the would-be movie chillers. The place to head for genuine scares is the humble pop videos. From Radiohead to the Manics, here are some of the most unforgettable images that will keep you awake at night...

APHEX TWIN - COME TO DADDY Screeeeeeeeeeeeam! Probably the most celebrated scary music video ever, but still a pants-wetting classic. Urban ghoulery par excellence.

MGMT - KIDS A baby lives in a world of ugly monsters. Who can save him? The blissed-out duo of Ben 'n' Andy, that's who.

INTERPOL - EVIL The world's creepiest-looking puppet gets caught up in a car smash and taken to hospital. Things don't go well from then on.

THE CURE - LULLABY Robert Smith in full slap is an alarming prospect at the best of times. But, as his alter-ego, The Spiderman? Creeping through your bedroom wall? No thanks.

SOUNDGARDEN - BLACK HOLE SUN Stretchy-faced hyper-real weirdness from the grunge legends. Leave that fish alone!

NIRVANA - HEART SHAPED BOX What's more frightening? The skeletal Christ figure with the nodding crows? Or the look in Kurt's eye?

MANIC STREET PREACHERS - IF YOU TOLERATE THIS YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT The band's musings on the Spanish Civil War are illustrated by a freakish blank-faced family. Shudder.

JAMIE T - ZOMBIE Our man Treays finds his band literally falling to pieces in this everyday tale of the undead.

RADIOHEAD - THERE THERE Thom Yorke, creeping through the forest… spying on woodland creatures. Then he turns into a tree… horribly, painfully.