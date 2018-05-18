The Most Rock ’N’ Roll Weddings In History

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting hitched at Windsor Castle this weekend, let’s take a look at some of the most notable showbiz weddings…

Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman Paul McCartney marries Linda Eastman. Picture: Evening Standard/Getty Images Paul “Thumbs Aloft” McCartney broke the hearts of millions of girls when we wed American photographer Linda Eastman at Marylebone Register Office on 12 March 1969. Linda’s daughter Heather was bridesmaid. They pair were married until Linda’s death in 1998.

Mick Jagger and Bianca De Macias Mick Jagger marries Bianca De Macias. Picture: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Stone Mick was “involved” with Marianne Faithfull through much of the 1960s, but when that ended, the singer was one of rock music’s most eligible bachelors. After a relationship with singer Marsha Hunt, Mick married model Bianca in St Tropez in 1971. They separated in 1977.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono John Lennon marries Yoko Ono. Picture: Simpson/Express/Getty Images Beatle John was married to Cynthia until he chanced across Japanese conceptual artist Yoko in 1966. The pair fell in love, John divorced Cyn and the couple married in Gibraltar (near Spain).

David Bowie and Iman Bowie married his first wife Angie in 1970 and despite having a son Duncan, it was not a happy marriage and they divorced ten years later. The superstar married model Iman on 24 April 1992 and they remained together until his death in 2016. They had a daughter, Lexi, in 2000. A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Apr 24, 2018 at 3:32am PDT

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee marries Pamela Anderson. Picture: Atkar Hussein/allaction.co.uk /EMPICS Entertainment The hell-raisin’ Mötley Crüe drummer married the Baywatch star on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after the pair had known each other for just four days. After a turbulent and violent marriage, they divorced in 1998.

George Harrison and Patti Boyd George Harrison marries Patti Boyd. Picture: Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Getty Images Beatle George met model Patti while filming the Fab Four’s first movie, A Hard Day’s Night, in 1964. The pair wed in January 1966, with Paul as best man. They separated in 1874… not long after Eric Clapton wrote Layla, about his unrequited love for Patti.

Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach Ringo Starr marries Barbara Bach. Picture: David Levenson/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Beatle Ringo married Maureen Cox in 1965 and she was mother to Zak, Jason and Lee. They divorced in 1975, leaving the drummer to meet former Bond girl Barbara Bach on the set of the rubbish comedy film Caveman. They married in 1981 and they’re still together.