The best songs about unrequited love

Valentine's Day doesn't always go according to plan. Here's your perfect playlist of tunes for when they're just not into you.

The Smiths - Back To The Old House “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to” Morrissey recalls the object of his obsession.

The Killers - Mr Brightside Brandon Flowers’ classic tale of wondering what’s going on with the one you fancy. “Now they're going to bed / And my stomach is sick / And it's all in my head.”

R.E.M. - Losing My Religion Michael Stipe’s lyrics are difficult to fathom at the best of times, but there’s something about this couplet that strikes the old heartstrings: “Oh no, I've said too much / I haven't said enough.”

Pearl Jam - Black Eddie Vedder spills his guts about an early relationship: “I know you'll be a star / In somebody else's sky / But why can't it be mine.”

Radiohead - Creep Classic Thom Yorke about not being at the top of the pile when it comes to sex appeal: “I want you to notice / When I'm not around.”

Coldplay - Shiver Hard to imagine Chris Martin had confidence issues, but this was back in the early days: “So I look in your direction / But you pay me no attention, do you?”

Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful Man down! “I’ve been watching your world from afar / I’ve been trying to be where you are / And I've been secretly falling apart.”