The best songs about unrequited love
14 February 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 12:04
Valentine's Day doesn't always go according to plan. Here's your perfect playlist of tunes for when they're just not into you.
-
The Smiths - Back To The Old House
“And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to”
Morrissey recalls the object of his obsession.
-
The Killers - Mr Brightside
Brandon Flowers’ classic tale of wondering what’s going on with the one you fancy. “Now they're going to bed / And my stomach is sick / And it's all in my head.”
-
R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
Michael Stipe’s lyrics are difficult to fathom at the best of times, but there’s something about this couplet that strikes the old heartstrings: “Oh no, I've said too much / I haven't said enough.”
-
Pearl Jam - Black
Eddie Vedder spills his guts about an early relationship: “I know you'll be a star / In somebody else's sky / But why can't it be mine.”
-
Radiohead - Creep
Classic Thom Yorke about not being at the top of the pile when it comes to sex appeal: “I want you to notice / When I'm not around.”
-
Coldplay - Shiver
Hard to imagine Chris Martin had confidence issues, but this was back in the early days: “So I look in your direction / But you pay me no attention, do you?”
-
Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful
Man down! “I’ve been watching your world from afar / I’ve been trying to be where you are / And I've been secretly falling apart.”
-
Adele - Chasing Pavements
Ms Adkins gets to the crux of the problem: “If I tell the world / I’ll never say enough / Cause it was not said to you.”