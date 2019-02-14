The best songs about unrequited love

14 February 2019, 11:54 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 12:04

Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1994
Thom Yorke of Radiohead in 1994. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images/Getty Images

Valentine's Day doesn't always go according to plan. Here's your perfect playlist of tunes for when they're just not into you.

  1. The Smiths - Back To The Old House

    “And you never knew / How much I really liked you / Because I never even told you / Oh, and I meant to”

    Morrissey recalls the object of his obsession.

  2. The Killers - Mr Brightside

    Brandon Flowers’ classic tale of wondering what’s going on with the one you fancy. “Now they're going to bed / And my stomach is sick / And it's all in my head.”

  3. R.E.M. - Losing My Religion

    Michael Stipe’s lyrics are difficult to fathom at the best of times, but there’s something about this couplet that strikes the old heartstrings: “Oh no, I've said too much / I haven't said enough.”

  4. Pearl Jam - Black

    Eddie Vedder spills his guts about an early relationship: “I know you'll be a star / In somebody else's sky / But why can't it be mine.”

  5. Radiohead - Creep

    Classic Thom Yorke about not being at the top of the pile when it comes to sex appeal: “I want you to notice / When I'm not around.”

  6. Coldplay - Shiver

    Hard to imagine Chris Martin had confidence issues, but this was back in the early days: “So I look in your direction / But you pay me no attention, do you?”

  7. Aqualung - Strange And Beautiful

    Man down! “I’ve been watching your world from afar / I’ve been trying to be where you are / And I've been secretly falling apart.”

  8. Adele - Chasing Pavements

    Ms Adkins gets to the crux of the problem: “If I tell the world / I’ll never say enough / Cause it was not said to you.”

