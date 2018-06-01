The Best Side Two, Track Ones

With the vinyl album making a resurgence, let's pay tribute to the art of the track that opens the second side...

  1. Blur - To The End

    Side One of Parklife ends with the ponderous Syd Barrett-esque Far Out. Turn the record over and you're confronted by this elegant ballad.

  2. Radiohead - Just

    The second half of 1995's The Bends gets underway with this 'Head classic.

  3. R.E.M. - Orange Crush

    The "Metal Side" of 1988's Green album starts off with this scorching attack on US foreign policy. It's a shock after the haunting end to Side One ("Air Side"), The Wrong Child.

  4. Editors - The Racing Rats

    This live favourite starts the second side of 2007's excellent An End Has A Start album.

  5. Pixies - Where Is My Mind

    After the relentless shouting of Side One closer River Euphrates, the flipside of Surfer Rosa opens with the quiet acoustic of this Pixies classic.

  6. The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

    Morrissey and Marr knew how to pace an album. The Queen Is Dead ends Side One with the poignant Cemetery Gates, but comes back all guns blazing with this hilarious single.

  7. The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

    Abbey Road’s first side comes to a close with the howling synth-wind of I Want You (She’s So Heavy). Thanks heavens that the second half kicks off with George’s ode to a nice Spring day.

