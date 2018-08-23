The Best Drummers Of All Time

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters. Picture: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Let's take a look at some of the greatest rock and indie percussionists in history. Is your favourite in here?

They sit at the back. But they're part of the engine room that keeps every band running. They may be the butt of a thousand jokes, but we've picked out a collection of our favourite tub-thumpers.