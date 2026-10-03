The best album opening lines

3 October 2026, 15:00

A classic opening line from The Stone Roses.
A classic opening line from The Stone Roses. Picture: Press

We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked started some classic albums.

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  1. "I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me"

    (from I Wanna Be Adored: The Stone Roses, 1989)

    The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored

  2. "I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.”

    (from Star Treatment: Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, 2018)

    Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment (Official Audio)

  3. "Load up on guns, bring your friends"

    (from Smells Like Teen Spirit: Nirvana - Nevermind, 1991)

    Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

  4. "I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand"

    (from Disorder: Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures, 1979)

    Joy Division - Disorder

  5. "I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out"

    (from Rock 'N' Roll Star: Oasis - Definitely Maybe, 1994)

    Oasis - Rock 'N' Roll Star

  6. "I remember the sickness was forever"

    (from Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under, 2021)

    Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Official Video)

  7. "Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol"

    (from Feel Good Hit of The Summer: Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R, 2000)

    Queens Of The Stone Age - Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

  8. "Time is never time at all, you can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth"

    (from Tonight Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, 1995)

    The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight

  9. “Happiness, hit her like a train on a track”

    (from Dog Days Are Over: Florence And The Machine - Lungs, 2009)

    Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

  10. "We took a walk that night, but it wasn't the same"

    (from Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine: The Killers - Hot Fuss, 2004)

    Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

  11. "I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back"

    (from Seven Nation Army: The White Stripes - Elephant, 2003)

    The White Stripes - 'Seven Nation Army'

  12. "He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails"

    (from For Tomorrow: Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)

    Blur - For Tomorrow

  13. "Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools"

    (from The Headmaster Ritual: The Smiths - Meat Is Murder, 1985)

    The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual (Official Audio)

  14. "Remember when you were young? You shone like the sun"

    (from Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here, 1975)

    Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V)

  15. "I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me"

    (from Movin' On Up: Primal Scream - Screamadelica, 1991)

    Primal Scream - Movin' on Up

  16. "Oh, a storm is threatening / My very life today"

    (from Gimme Shelter: The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed, 1969)

    The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

  17. "In the next world war / In a jackknifed juggernaut / I am born again"

    (from Airbag: Radiohead - OK Computer, 1997)

    Airbag

  18. "Let me tell you how it will be"

    (from Taxman: The Beatles - Revolver, 1966)

    Taxman (2022 Mix)

  19. "In ending fitting for the start / You twist and tore our love apart"

    (from Can't Stand Me Now: The Libertines, 2004)

    The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now (Official Video)

  20. "The return of the Thin White Duke, throwing darts in lovers' eyes."

    (from David Bowie - Station To Station, 1976)

    Station to Station (2016 Remaster)

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