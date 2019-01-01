The Best Album Opening Lines

1 January 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 08:31

Best Opening Lines
Best Opening Lines. Picture: Samir Hussein/Keystone Features/Mauricio Santana/Vince Bucci/Jim Dyson/Getty Images

We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked off classic albums.

  1. Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

    Apparently, the opening line on the sixth Monkeys album, from the song Star Treatment, is: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.” How does it fare against these classics…?

  2. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

    "I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me" - I Wanna Be Adored

  3. The Smiths - Meat Is Murder

    "Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools" - The Headmaster Ritual

  4. Nirvana – Nevermind

    "Load up on guns, bring your friends / It's fun to lose and to pretend" - Smells Like Teen Spirit

  5. Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures

    "I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand" - Disorder

  6. Oasis - Definitely Maybe

    "I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out" - Rock 'N' Roll Star

  7. Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

    "Anticipation has the habit to set you up / For disappointment in evening entertainment / But tonight there'll be some love" - The View From The Afternoon

  8. Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R

    "Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol." - Feel Good Hit of The Summer

  9. Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness

    "Time is never time at all / You can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth." - Tonight Tonight

  10. Adele - 21

    “Here's a fire starting in my heart / Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark” - Rolling In The Deep

  11. Florence And The Machine - Lungs

    “Happiness, hit her like a train on a track” - Dog Days Are Over

  12. The White Stripes - Elephant

    "I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back" - Seven Nation Army

  13. Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go

    "20 foot high on Blackpool promenade / Fake royalty second hand sequin facade” - Elvis Impersonator, Blackpool Pier

  14. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish

    "He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails / Trying not to be sick again and holding on for tomorrow." - For Tomorrow

  15. Primal Scream – Screamadelica

    "I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me." - Movin' On Up

  16. The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed

    "Oh, a storm is threatening / My very life today" - Gimme Shelter

