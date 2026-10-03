The best album opening lines
3 October 2026, 15:00
We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked started some classic albums.
Listen to this article
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"I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me"
(from I Wanna Be Adored: The Stone Roses, 1989)
The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
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"I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.”
(from Star Treatment: Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, 2018)
Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment (Official Audio)
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"Load up on guns, bring your friends"
(from Smells Like Teen Spirit: Nirvana - Nevermind, 1991)
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
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"I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand"
(from Disorder: Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures, 1979)
Joy Division - Disorder
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"I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out"
(from Rock 'N' Roll Star: Oasis - Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Oasis - Rock 'N' Roll Star
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"I remember the sickness was forever"
(from Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under, 2021)
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Official Video)
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"Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol"
(from Feel Good Hit of The Summer: Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R, 2000)
Queens Of The Stone Age - Feel Good Hit Of The Summer
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"Time is never time at all, you can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth"
(from Tonight Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, 1995)
The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight
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“Happiness, hit her like a train on a track”
(from Dog Days Are Over: Florence And The Machine - Lungs, 2009)
Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)
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"We took a walk that night, but it wasn't the same"
(from Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine: The Killers - Hot Fuss, 2004)
Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
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"I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back"
(from Seven Nation Army: The White Stripes - Elephant, 2003)
The White Stripes - 'Seven Nation Army'
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"He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails"
(from For Tomorrow: Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993)
Blur - For Tomorrow
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"Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools"
(from The Headmaster Ritual: The Smiths - Meat Is Murder, 1985)
The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual (Official Audio)
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"Remember when you were young? You shone like the sun"
(from Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V)
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"I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me"
(from Movin' On Up: Primal Scream - Screamadelica, 1991)
Primal Scream - Movin' on Up
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"Oh, a storm is threatening / My very life today"
(from Gimme Shelter: The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed, 1969)
The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)
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"In the next world war / In a jackknifed juggernaut / I am born again"
(from Airbag: Radiohead - OK Computer, 1997)
Airbag
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"Let me tell you how it will be"
(from Taxman: The Beatles - Revolver, 1966)
Taxman (2022 Mix)
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"In ending fitting for the start / You twist and tore our love apart"
(from Can't Stand Me Now: The Libertines, 2004)
The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now (Official Video)
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"The return of the Thin White Duke, throwing darts in lovers' eyes."
(from David Bowie - Station To Station, 1976)
Station to Station (2016 Remaster)