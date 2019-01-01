The Best Album Opening Lines

We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked off classic albums.

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Apparently, the opening line on the sixth Monkeys album, from the song Star Treatment, is: “I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.” How does it fare against these classics…?

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses "I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me" - I Wanna Be Adored

The Smiths - Meat Is Murder "Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools" - The Headmaster Ritual

Nirvana – Nevermind "Load up on guns, bring your friends / It's fun to lose and to pretend" - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures "I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand" - Disorder

Oasis - Definitely Maybe "I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out" - Rock 'N' Roll Star

Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not "Anticipation has the habit to set you up / For disappointment in evening entertainment / But tonight there'll be some love" - The View From The Afternoon

Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R "Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol." - Feel Good Hit of The Summer

Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness "Time is never time at all / You can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth." - Tonight Tonight

Adele - 21 “Here's a fire starting in my heart / Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark” - Rolling In The Deep

Florence And The Machine - Lungs “Happiness, hit her like a train on a track” - Dog Days Are Over

The White Stripes - Elephant "I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back" - Seven Nation Army

Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go "20 foot high on Blackpool promenade / Fake royalty second hand sequin facade” - Elvis Impersonator, Blackpool Pier

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish "He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails / Trying not to be sick again and holding on for tomorrow." - For Tomorrow

Primal Scream – Screamadelica "I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me." - Movin' On Up