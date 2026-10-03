The Best Album Opening Lines

We pick a selection of great lyrics that kicked started some classic albums.

"I don't have to sell my soul, he's already in me" (from I Wanna Be Adored: The Stone Roses, 1989) The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored

"I just wanted to be one of The Strokes, now look at the mess you made me make.” (from Star Treatment: Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, 2018) Arctic Monkeys - Star Treatment (Official Audio)

"Load up on guns, bring your friends" (from Smells Like Teen Spirit: Nirvana - Nevermind, 1991) Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

"I've been waiting for a guide to come and take me by the hand" (from Disorder: Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures, 1979) Joy Division - Disorder

"I live my life in the city, there's no easy way out" (from Rock 'N' Roll Star: Oasis - Definitely Maybe, 1994) Oasis - Rock 'N' Roll Star

"I remember the sickness was forever" (from Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under, 2021) Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under (Official Video)

"Nicotine, valium, vicodin, marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol" (from Feel Good Hit of The Summer: Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R, 2000) Queens Of The Stone Age - Feel Good Hit Of The Summer

"Time is never time at all, you can never ever leave without leaving a piece of youth" (from Tonight Tonight: Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, 1995) The Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight, Tonight

“Happiness, hit her like a train on a track” (from Dog Days Are Over: Florence And The Machine - Lungs, 2009) Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

"We took a walk that night, but it wasn't the same" (from Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine: The Killers - Hot Fuss, 2004) Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

"I'm gonna fight 'em off / A seven nation army couldn't hold me back" (from Seven Nation Army: The White Stripes - Elephant, 2003) The White Stripes - 'Seven Nation Army'

"He's a Twentieth Century Boy, with his hands on the rails" (from For Tomorrow: Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish, 1993) Blur - For Tomorrow

"Belligerent ghouls run Manchester schools" (from The Headmaster Ritual: The Smiths - Meat Is Murder, 1985) The Smiths - The Headmaster Ritual (Official Audio)

"Remember when you were young? You shone like the sun" (from Shine On You Crazy Diamond: Pink Floyd - Wish You Were Here, 1975) Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V)

"I was blind, now I can see, you made a believer out of me" (from Movin' On Up: Primal Scream - Screamadelica, 1991) Primal Scream - Movin' on Up

"Oh, a storm is threatening / My very life today" (from Gimme Shelter: The Rolling Stones - Let It Bleed, 1969) The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)

"In the next world war / In a jackknifed juggernaut / I am born again" (from Airbag: Radiohead - OK Computer, 1997) Airbag

"Let me tell you how it will be" (from Taxman: The Beatles - Revolver, 1966) Taxman (2022 Mix)

"In ending fitting for the start / You twist and tore our love apart" (from Can't Stand Me Now: The Libertines, 2004) The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now (Official Video)