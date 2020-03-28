X-LIST: Songs with numbers in the title

28 March 2020, 20:03 | Updated: 28 March 2020, 20:11

Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead at Glastonbury 2003
Thom Yorke performing with Radiohead at Glastonbury 2003. Picture: Globe Photos/SIPA USA/PA Images

Whether they're adding or subtracting, remembering a vintage year, or looking to the future, we've got some of the best numerically-based anthems!

  1. Radiohead - 2+2= 5

    The first track on Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief album not only has numbers, but it makes an attempt at maths too.

  2. The Beatles - Eight Days A Week

    An oldie but a goodie, The Beatles use the power of numbers to get an extra day of loving in.

  3. Blur - Song 2

    It may be called Song 2, but it's undoubtedly in first place on most 90s anthems lists.

  4. Kings Of Leon - Four Kicks

    The second single from KOL's Aha Shake The Heartbreak album is sure to prompt kicks, stomps and every other move on the dancefloor.

  5. Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)

    Arcade Fire's big tune passes the number and the anthemic indie power ballad test.

  6. Foo Fighters - The One

    The One video saw Foo Fighters go back to art school and study various disciplines, including acting and ballet. No mention of maths though...

  7. Jack White - Sixteen Saltines

    We reckon some of the kids in Jack White's Sixteen Saltines vid could have done with counting to 10.

  8. The Strokes 12:51

    We wouldn't be surprised if this indie floor-filler hit the dancefloor of many a club night at 12:51.

  9. Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

    It may have only actually been released by the Pumpkins in 1995, but when it comes to nostalgic coming-of-age tracks, you can't beat 1979.

  10. Pulp - Disco 2000

    No number or year-based list is complete without Pulp's futuristic love song, Disco 2000, which has pretty much become Britpop's answer to Prince's 1999.

Latest Videos

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in June 1985

How Johnny Marr came up with this memorable Smiths riff

The Smiths

Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Cover

Tom Grennan sings Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers

Tom Grennan

Kris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game

WATCH: Chris and Dom play Pippa's Keep Your Peckers Up game!

The Chris Moyles Show

Photo of Anthony KIEDIS and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Latest Lists

Pixies, Smiths, Nirvana, Stone Roses and The Rolling Stones

Why weren't these classic songs released as singles?

Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction

The greatest movie soundtracks of all time

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

The Beatles in Magical Mystery Tour, 1967. Who was the Walrus, again?

How classic books have inspired your favourite artists

Inluential Albums

25 Albums that changed the world

Latest On Radio X

Radiohead - The Bends album cover

What's that on the cover of The Bends by Radiohead?

Radiohead

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

TRNSMT Festival 2020: Is it cancelled and what is the line up?

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Foals

How did Foals come up with their band name?

Foals

The Kooks press image

QUIZ: Think you know every single word of The Kooks' Naive?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher performs at Le Zenith, Paris on February 21, 2020

Liam Gallagher's Heaton Park show has been cancelled

Liam Gallagher

A 3D model of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

News