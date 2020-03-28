X-LIST: Songs with numbers in the title

Whether they're adding or subtracting, remembering a vintage year, or looking to the future, we've got some of the best numerically-based anthems!

Radiohead - 2+2= 5 The first track on Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief album not only has numbers, but it makes an attempt at maths too.

The Beatles - Eight Days A Week An oldie but a goodie, The Beatles use the power of numbers to get an extra day of loving in.

Blur - Song 2 It may be called Song 2, but it's undoubtedly in first place on most 90s anthems lists.

Kings Of Leon - Four Kicks The second single from KOL's Aha Shake The Heartbreak album is sure to prompt kicks, stomps and every other move on the dancefloor.

Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #3 (Power Out) Arcade Fire's big tune passes the number and the anthemic indie power ballad test.

Foo Fighters - The One The One video saw Foo Fighters go back to art school and study various disciplines, including acting and ballet. No mention of maths though...

Jack White - Sixteen Saltines We reckon some of the kids in Jack White's Sixteen Saltines vid could have done with counting to 10.

The Strokes 12:51 We wouldn't be surprised if this indie floor-filler hit the dancefloor of many a club night at 12:51.

Smashing Pumpkins - 1979 It may have only actually been released by the Pumpkins in 1995, but when it comes to nostalgic coming-of-age tracks, you can't beat 1979.