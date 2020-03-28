X-LIST: Songs with numbers in the title
28 March 2020, 20:03 | Updated: 28 March 2020, 20:11
Whether they're adding or subtracting, remembering a vintage year, or looking to the future, we've got some of the best numerically-based anthems!
-
Radiohead - 2+2= 5
The first track on Radiohead’s Hail To The Thief album not only has numbers, but it makes an attempt at maths too.
-
The Beatles - Eight Days A Week
An oldie but a goodie, The Beatles use the power of numbers to get an extra day of loving in.
-
Blur - Song 2
It may be called Song 2, but it's undoubtedly in first place on most 90s anthems lists.
-
Kings Of Leon - Four Kicks
The second single from KOL's Aha Shake The Heartbreak album is sure to prompt kicks, stomps and every other move on the dancefloor.
-
Arcade Fire - Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Arcade Fire's big tune passes the number and the anthemic indie power ballad test.
-
Foo Fighters - The One
The One video saw Foo Fighters go back to art school and study various disciplines, including acting and ballet. No mention of maths though...
-
Jack White - Sixteen Saltines
We reckon some of the kids in Jack White's Sixteen Saltines vid could have done with counting to 10.
-
The Strokes 12:51
We wouldn't be surprised if this indie floor-filler hit the dancefloor of many a club night at 12:51.
-
Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
It may have only actually been released by the Pumpkins in 1995, but when it comes to nostalgic coming-of-age tracks, you can't beat 1979.
-
Pulp - Disco 2000
No number or year-based list is complete without Pulp's futuristic love song, Disco 2000, which has pretty much become Britpop's answer to Prince's 1999.