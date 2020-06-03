3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs.

Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight Billy Corgan kicks off the mammonth Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness album with this urgent plea.

Fall Out Boy - Dance Dance We heard you the first time, Patrick Stump.

Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls Pre-woke tribute to gentlemens' clubs, courtesy of everyone's favourite dysfunctional glam rockers.

David Bowie - Rebel Rebel A repetitive call to action from the Starman himself.

Happy Mondays - Tart Tart An early entry from the wonderful world of Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Kaiser Chiefs - Na Na Na Na Naa Gibbersh classic from the Leeds lads.

My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na) Gerard Way goes one better than the Kaiser Chiefs (actually seven better).

The Rolling Stones - Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) Mick and Keef though they'd liven this one up by giving it an alternative title.

The Vaccines – Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra) Ra ra ra! It's The Vaccines. 90 seconds of fury.

Everything Everything – Cough Cough Repetitious name, repetitious song title. Pardon us.

Talk Talk - Talk Talk Much-admired 80s band with their eponymous 1982 hit.

The Von Bondies - C'mon C'mon Repetitive words from the Detroit indie rockers.