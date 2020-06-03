XLIST: Songs that repeat themelves
3 June 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 18:01
3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs.
-
Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight
Billy Corgan kicks off the mammonth Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness album with this urgent plea.
-
Fall Out Boy - Dance Dance
We heard you the first time, Patrick Stump.
-
Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls
Pre-woke tribute to gentlemens' clubs, courtesy of everyone's favourite dysfunctional glam rockers.
-
David Bowie - Rebel Rebel
A repetitive call to action from the Starman himself.
-
Happy Mondays - Tart Tart
An early entry from the wonderful world of Shaun Ryder and Bez.
-
Kaiser Chiefs - Na Na Na Na Naa
Gibbersh classic from the Leeds lads.
-
My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
Gerard Way goes one better than the Kaiser Chiefs (actually seven better).
-
The Rolling Stones - Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
Mick and Keef though they'd liven this one up by giving it an alternative title.
-
The Vaccines – Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)
Ra ra ra! It's The Vaccines. 90 seconds of fury.
-
Everything Everything – Cough Cough
Repetitious name, repetitious song title. Pardon us.
-
Talk Talk - Talk Talk
Much-admired 80s band with their eponymous 1982 hit.
-
The Von Bondies - C'mon C'mon
Repetitive words from the Detroit indie rockers.
-
Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
We have a winner - maximum repetition with just one letter, courtesy of the Canadian rock band.