3 June 2020

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performing live in 2011
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performing live in 2011. Picture: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

3 June is National Repeat Day. We said, 3 June is National Repeat Day. Here are a selection of some of our favourite repetitious songs.

  1. Smashing Pumpkins - Tonight Tonight

    Billy Corgan kicks off the mammonth Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness album with this urgent plea.

  2. Fall Out Boy - Dance Dance

    We heard you the first time, Patrick Stump.

  3. Mötley Crüe - Girls Girls Girls

    Pre-woke tribute to gentlemens' clubs, courtesy of everyone's favourite dysfunctional glam rockers.

  4. David Bowie - Rebel Rebel

    A repetitive call to action from the Starman himself.

  5. Happy Mondays - Tart Tart

    An early entry from the wonderful world of Shaun Ryder and Bez.

  6. Kaiser Chiefs - Na Na Na Na Naa

    Gibbersh classic from the Leeds lads.

  7. My Chemical Romance - Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

    Gerard Way goes one better than the Kaiser Chiefs (actually seven better).

  8. The Rolling Stones - Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

    Mick and Keef though they'd liven this one up by giving it an alternative title.

  9. The Vaccines – Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)

    Ra ra ra! It's The Vaccines. 90 seconds of fury.

  10. Everything Everything – Cough Cough

    Repetitious name, repetitious song title. Pardon us.

  11. Talk Talk - Talk Talk

    Much-admired 80s band with their eponymous 1982 hit.

  12. The Von Bondies - C'mon C'mon

    Repetitive words from the Detroit indie rockers.

  13. Crash Test Dummies - Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

    We have a winner - maximum repetition with just one letter, courtesy of the Canadian rock band.

