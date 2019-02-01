Cheers! Ten songs about drinks and drinking
1 February 2019, 17:24 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 17:26
Dry January is over, so if you’ve managed to go 31 days without booze and you're heading out tonight to mark the occasion, let these tunes get you in the party mood.
And for heaven’s sake - don’t ruin your night out by overdoing it. Visit www.drinkaware.co.uk for all the facts on drinking responsibly.
-
Oasis - Supersonic
"I'm feeling supersonic / Give me gin and tonic." Liam's straight in with a short.
-
The Housemartins - Happy Hour
Let’s get things warmed up further with some cheap drinks in this horrible bar in the city.
-
Beastie Boys - Brass Monkey
Let’s have a cocktail, shall we? A brass monkey is a mix of dark rum, vodka and orange juice and was an early “pre-mixed” drink you could buy in a can. Sounds horrible. And a bit of a change from the Beasties's usual cans of Bud.
-
Underworld - Born Slippy
Lager lager lager lager… A song that was actually written in a pub.
-
Terrorvision - Tequila
Shots time! It makes us happy! Classic 90s bar anthem from Keighley in West Yorkshire.
-
The Doors - Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)
Continuing our virtual pub crawl - let's ask a local the way to the next Whiskey Bar. Written by German playwright Bertolt Brecht, recorded by The Doors and also covered by the Thin White Duke himself. Oh don't ask why.
Time to have a glass of water, we think.
-
Guns N’Roses - Nighttrain
A hymn to the particularly hardcore “fortified wine” that is Night Train Express (17.5% ABV), this song was dreamed up on the spot by the GN’Rs as they were walking along the street chugging a bottle of this unpleasantness. “I'm on the nightrain, ready to crash and burn,” yelps Axl Rose - and he’s not joking.
-
The Killers - Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf
Part 1 of Brandon Flowers’ “Murder Trilogy” that culminates in Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine. Another reason why you shouldn’t get too tanked up.
-
Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
“He drinks a whiskey drink, he drinks a vodka drink, he drinks a lager drink, he drinks a cider drink…” You really shouldn’t mix your drinks, mate. This won’t end well.
-
Splodgenessabounds - Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crips
One man’s struggle to get served at a busy bar. Great name for a TV comedy series.
LAST ORDERS AT THE BAR!