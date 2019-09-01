Are these the scariest moments in Stephen King movies?

IT: Chapter Two is due in cinemas any day now. Which of Stephen Kings storie's have been turned into the most terrifying films of all time? Let’s take a look… if you dare.

Over 40 years, Stephen King has concocted some of American’s greatest nightmares, with many of them being turned into some incredible movies. Check out the most blood curdling, seat-jumping and simply unnerving moments in King’s filmography here...