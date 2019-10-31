The scariest album covers of all time

Halloween is here... so we've rifled through the record collection for a selection of the most freaky and disturbing LP sleeves ever concocted.

Queen - News Of The World (1977) Terror robot destroys the world! Freddie, Brian, John and Roger all perish at his hands! Based on a 1950s science fiction magazine cover, the image managed to frighten Stewie Griffin in Family Guy too. Queen - News Of The World cover. Picture: Press

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (1982) Maiden mascot Eddie reveals the true power behind the dark throne. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast album cover. Picture: Press

Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? (2002) Eeew. Just what is all THIS about? Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? album cover. Picture: Press

Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon (1983) The Prince Of Darkness himself went the whole hog for this solo outing - complete with meticulous werewolf make-up. Grrr! Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon album cover. Picture: Press

Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising (1985) An early album by the alternative legends. There's even a song called Halloween on it! Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising album cover. Picture: Press

Eels - Beautiful Freak (1996) This weird, wide-eyed girl makes us shudder. Eels - Beautiful Freak album cover. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Lodger (1979) The Thin White Duke has a bit of a moment on a bathroom floor. Or something more horrible is happening... David Bowie - Lodger. Picture: Press

Beck - Mellow Gold (1994) This skull-headed robot will destroy us all! Beck - Mellow Gold album cover. Picture: Press

Korn - Life Is Peachy (1996) What's that staring over your shoulder, young man…? Eeek! Korn - Life Is Peachy album cover. Picture: Press

Aphex Twin - Richard D. James (1996) This man is quite clearly up to no good. Aphex Twin - Richard D. James album cover. Picture: Press

Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare (2010) This is why we sleep with the night light on. Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare. Picture: Press

Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction (1992) What's happening here? A condemned man levitating? Or something? Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction. Picture: Press

Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (1970) Creeping around the black country, this witchy-looking woman inadvertently invents heavy metal. Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath album cover. Picture: Press

Massive Attack - Mezzanine (1998) A big horrible black beetle gets all in your face on the sleeve of the '98 trip-hop masterpiece. Eeeek! Get it out of the house! Massive Attack - Mezzanine album cover. Picture: Press