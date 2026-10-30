The scariest album covers of all time

30 October 2026, 09:00

Scary Album Covers
Scary Album Covers. Picture: Press

Halloween is here... so we've rifled through the record collection for a selection of the most freaky and disturbing LP sleeves ever concocted.

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Radio X

By Radio X

  1. Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (1982)

    Maiden mascot Eddie reveals the true power behind the dark throne.

    Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast album cover
    Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? (2002)

    Eeew. Just what is all THIS about?

    Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? album cover
    Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon (1983)

    The Prince Of Darkness himself went the whole hog for this solo outing - complete with meticulous werewolf make-up. Grrr!

    Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon album cover
    Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon album cover. Picture: Press

  4. Queen - News Of The World (1977)

    Terror robot destroys the world! Freddie, Brian, John and Roger all perish at his hands! Based on a 1950s science fiction magazine cover, the image managed to frighten Stewie Griffin in Family Guy too.

    Queen - News Of The World cover
    Queen - News Of The World cover. Picture: Press

  5. Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising (1985)

    An early album by the alternative legends. There's even a song called Halloween on it!

    Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising album cover
    Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Eels - Beautiful Freak (1996)

    This weird, wide-eyed girl makes us shudder.

    Eels - Beautiful Freak album cover
    Eels - Beautiful Freak album cover. Picture: Press

  7. David Bowie - Lodger (1979)

    The Thin White Duke has a bit of a moment on a bathroom floor. Or something more horrible is happening...

    David Bowie - Lodger
    David Bowie - Lodger. Picture: Press

  8. Beck - Mellow Gold (1994)

    This skull-headed robot will destroy us all!

    Beck - Mellow Gold album cover
    Beck - Mellow Gold album cover. Picture: Press

  9. Korn - Life Is Peachy (1996)

    What's that staring over your shoulder, young man…? Eeek!

    Korn - Life Is Peachy album cover
    Korn - Life Is Peachy album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Aphex Twin - Richard D. James (1996)

    This man is quite clearly up to no good.

    Aphex Twin - Richard D. James album cover
    Aphex Twin - Richard D. James album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare (2010)

    This is why we sleep with the night light on.

    Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare
    Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare. Picture: Press

  12. Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction (1992)

    What's happening here? A condemned man levitating? Or something?

    Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction
    Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction. Picture: Press

  13. Massive Attack - Mezzanine (1998)

    A big horrible black beetle gets all in your face on the sleeve of the '98 trip-hop masterpiece. Eeeek! Get it out of the house!

    Massive Attack - Mezzanine album cover
    Massive Attack - Mezzanine album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (1970)

    Creeping around the black country, this witchy-looking woman inadvertently invents heavy metal.

    Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath album cover
    Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath album cover. Picture: Press

  15. The Cure - Pornography (1982)

    The idea behind this classic Cure sleeve was to show the trio dressed up as if they were Marilyn Monroe after she died... with backcombed hair.

    The Cure - Pornography
    The Cure - Pornography. Picture: Press

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