The scariest album covers of all time
31 October 2019, 07:00 | Updated: 31 October 2019, 07:01
Halloween is here... so we've rifled through the record collection for a selection of the most freaky and disturbing LP sleeves ever concocted.
-
Queen - News Of The World (1977)
Terror robot destroys the world! Freddie, Brian, John and Roger all perish at his hands! Based on a 1950s science fiction magazine cover, the image managed to frighten Stewie Griffin in Family Guy too.
-
Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (1982)
Maiden mascot Eddie reveals the true power behind the dark throne.
-
Sum 41 - Does This Look Infected? (2002)
Eeew. Just what is all THIS about?
-
Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The Moon (1983)
The Prince Of Darkness himself went the whole hog for this solo outing - complete with meticulous werewolf make-up. Grrr!
-
Sonic Youth - Bad Moon Rising (1985)
An early album by the alternative legends. There's even a song called Halloween on it!
-
Eels - Beautiful Freak (1996)
This weird, wide-eyed girl makes us shudder.
-
David Bowie - Lodger (1979)
The Thin White Duke has a bit of a moment on a bathroom floor. Or something more horrible is happening...
-
Beck - Mellow Gold (1994)
This skull-headed robot will destroy us all!
-
Korn - Life Is Peachy (1996)
What's that staring over your shoulder, young man…? Eeek!
-
Aphex Twin - Richard D. James (1996)
This man is quite clearly up to no good.
-
Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare (2010)
This is why we sleep with the night light on.
-
Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction (1992)
What's happening here? A condemned man levitating? Or something?
-
Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath (1970)
Creeping around the black country, this witchy-looking woman inadvertently invents heavy metal.
-
Massive Attack - Mezzanine (1998)
A big horrible black beetle gets all in your face on the sleeve of the '98 trip-hop masterpiece. Eeeek! Get it out of the house!
-
The Cure - Pornography (1982)
The idea behind this classic Cure sleeve was to show the trio dressed up as if they were Marilyn Monroe after she died... with backcombed hair.