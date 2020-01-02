New albums to look forward to in 2020

2020 is shaping up to be one of the best years for new albums - here's what's on the release schedule and which of your favourite artists will be serving up fresh material.

Blossoms - Foolish Loving Spaces The Stockport band are set to release their third album on 31 January - and if the singles Your Girlfriend and The Keeper are anything to go by, it's going to be a stormer.

Gerry Cinnamon - The Bonny The biggest new star in the UK finally follows-up his debut album Erratic Cinematic on 10 April 2020. It's going to be one of the most keenly-anticipated albums of the year.

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. Liam Fray will unveil his sixth studio album on 17 January 2020. The preview single Heavy Jacket has been a fixture on the Radio X playlist for a while now.

Foo Fighters - Title TBC Dave Grohl has already begun work on the new LP, which will land on the 25th anniversary of the first Foos album. They posted on Insta on 1 January, showing some unusual recording practices... View this post on Instagram Come on in, the water’s fine… . #FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:00pm PST

The Killers - Imploding the Mirage Brandon Flowers and co had one of the highlights of 2019 with their headlining Glastonbury set, now it's time for the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful. Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019. Picture: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Green Day - Father Of All Motherf**kers The single was a raucous breath of fresh air and Billie Joe Armstrong has said that the trio's 13th studio album is about the "lifestyle of not giving a fuck". Due 7 February 2020.

The 1975 - Notes On A Conditional Form Matty Healy claims the bands fourth outing is an "emo album". You can find out if it is or not on 21 February. Singer Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Deck The Hall Ball hosted by 107.7 The End at WaMu Theater on December 10, 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush Kevin Parker is back with the band's fourth album, the follow-up to 2015's Currents, on 14 February 2020. There's been a delay in the LP turning up, as the tracks Patience and Borderline were released in 2019.

Circa Waves - SAD/HAPPY The Liverpool band are releasing a double album called SAD/HAPPY in two parts: part 1 is SAD and arrives on 10 January, with HAPPY following in March. 2019 nice one! You were good but 2020s gunna be well better. New album, new tour, new trousers. Here's an acoustic version of Jacqueline to enjoy alone or with your mum. https://t.co/M2r4Ju0ZPD — 𝐂 𝐈 𝐑 𝐂 𝐀 𝐖 𝐀 𝐕 𝐄 𝐒 (@CircaWaves) January 2, 2020

Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong After a five year hiatus, the London band's fifth album will arrive on 17 February 2020.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Title TBC 2020 is going to be a landmark year for the Chilis: Josh Kinghoffer has gone, beloved guitarist John Frusciante is back in. Flea claims the new record will be out sometime in 2020, and we reckon it's going to be AMAZING. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers) on Dec 15, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

The Strokes - Title TBC During a show on New Year's Eve, Julian Casablancas announced that the New Yorkers will be back with a new album. He said: "We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back."

Weezer - Van Weezer After the success of the 80s covers of "The Teal Album", Rivers Cuomo claims that the band's fourteenth studio LP will be more guitar and hard-rock heavy. Expect Van Halen riffs and more on 15 May 2020.

Pearl Jam - Title TBC It's a big year for touring for Eddie Vedder and co, with a huge show at BST Hyde Park on 10 July and a new album in the offing. A new track, Can't Deny Me, was issued in December 2019.

Lana Del Rey - White Hot Forever The US singer-songwriter announced that the follow-up to Norman F**king Rockwell will be released some time in 2020. Lana Del Rey in 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The Cure - Live From The Moon (Title TBC) That's the working title of Robert Smith's first new material since 2008, which the Cure frontman claims is one of three albums in the offing. He also said that one of the LPs could be released by Christmas 2019, so we'll see it when we see it. Robert Smith of The Cure performs onstage during weekend two, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Mystery Jets - A Billion Heartbeats Blaine Harrison's ill health meant that the band's seventh studio album was postponed from September 2019 to 3 April 2020. Blaine Harrison of Mystery Jets performs at The Garage on September 26, 2017. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images