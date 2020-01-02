New albums to look forward to in 2020

2 January 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 16:12

Anthony Kiedis, Brandon Flowers, Dave Grohl, Liam Fray and Gerry Cinnamon
Anthony Kiedis, Brandon Flowers, Dave Grohl, Liam Fray and Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Taylor Hill/Ethan Miller/Mark Holloway/Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty Images

2020 is shaping up to be one of the best years for new albums - here's what's on the release schedule and which of your favourite artists will be serving up fresh material.

  1. Blossoms - Foolish Loving Spaces

    The Stockport band are set to release their third album on 31 January - and if the singles Your Girlfriend and The Keeper are anything to go by, it's going to be a stormer.

  2. Gerry Cinnamon - The Bonny

    The biggest new star in the UK finally follows-up his debut album Erratic Cinematic on 10 April 2020. It's going to be one of the most keenly-anticipated albums of the year.

  3. Courteeners - More. Again. Forever.

    Liam Fray will unveil his sixth studio album on 17 January 2020. The preview single Heavy Jacket has been a fixture on the Radio X playlist for a while now.

  4. Foo Fighters - Title TBC

    Dave Grohl has already begun work on the new LP, which will land on the 25th anniversary of the first Foos album. They posted on Insta on 1 January, showing some unusual recording practices...

  5. The Killers - Imploding the Mirage

    Brandon Flowers and co had one of the highlights of 2019 with their headlining Glastonbury set, now it's time for the follow-up to 2017's Wonderful Wonderful.

    Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019
    Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during Forecastle Music Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 13, 2019. Picture: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

  6. Green Day - Father Of All Motherf**kers

    The single was a raucous breath of fresh air and Billie Joe Armstrong has said that the trio's 13th studio album is about the "lifestyle of not giving a fuck". Due 7 February 2020.

  7. The 1975 - Notes On A Conditional Form

    Matty Healy claims the bands fourth outing is an "emo album". You can find out if it is or not on 21 February.

    Singer Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Deck The Hall Ball hosted by 107.7 The End at WaMu Theater on December 10, 2019
    Singer Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on stage during Deck The Hall Ball hosted by 107.7 The End at WaMu Theater on December 10, 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  8. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

    Kevin Parker is back with the band's fourth album, the follow-up to 2015's Currents, on 14 February 2020. There's been a delay in the LP turning up, as the tracks Patience and Borderline were released in 2019.

  9. Circa Waves - SAD/HAPPY

    The Liverpool band are releasing a double album called SAD/HAPPY in two parts: part 1 is SAD and arrives on 10 January, with HAPPY following in March.

  10. Bombay Bicycle Club - Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

    After a five year hiatus, the London band's fifth album will arrive on 17 February 2020.

  11. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Title TBC

    2020 is going to be a landmark year for the Chilis: Josh Kinghoffer has gone, beloved guitarist John Frusciante is back in. Flea claims the new record will be out sometime in 2020, and we reckon it's going to be AMAZING.

  12. The Strokes - Title TBC

    During a show on New Year's Eve, Julian Casablancas announced that the New Yorkers will be back with a new album. He said: "We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back."

  13. Weezer - Van Weezer

    After the success of the 80s covers of "The Teal Album", Rivers Cuomo claims that the band's fourteenth studio LP will be more guitar and hard-rock heavy. Expect Van Halen riffs and more on 15 May 2020.

  14. Pearl Jam - Title TBC

    It's a big year for touring for Eddie Vedder and co, with a huge show at BST Hyde Park on 10 July and a new album in the offing. A new track, Can't Deny Me, was issued in December 2019.

  15. Lana Del Rey - White Hot Forever

    The US singer-songwriter announced that the follow-up to Norman F**king Rockwell will be released some time in 2020.

    Lana Del Rey in 2019
    Lana Del Rey in 2019. Picture: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  16. The Cure - Live From The Moon (Title TBC)

    That's the working title of Robert Smith's first new material since 2008, which the Cure frontman claims is one of three albums in the offing. He also said that one of the LPs could be released by Christmas 2019, so we'll see it when we see it.

    Robert Smith of The Cure performs onstage during weekend two, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019
    Robert Smith of The Cure performs onstage during weekend two, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

  17. Mystery Jets - A Billion Heartbeats

    Blaine Harrison's ill health meant that the band's seventh studio album was postponed from September 2019 to 3 April 2020.

    Blaine Harrison of Mystery Jets performs at The Garage on September 26, 2017
    Blaine Harrison of Mystery Jets performs at The Garage on September 26, 2017. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

  18. La Roux - Supervision

    She's back! It's been five years since Elly Jackson's last album Trouble In Paradise and a full decade since her self-titled debut, but you can expect Supervision to arrive on 7 February.

    La Roux - Supervision
    La Roux - Supervision. Picture: Press

Latest Videos

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has been streamed for the equivalent of 80 years

News

The Chris Moyles Show's Best Bits of 2019 video

VIDEO: Watch The Chris Moyles Show's highlights of 2019

The Chris Moyles Show

Oscar Hartland who played Neil 'The Baby in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Gavin & Stacey's Neil 'The Baby' actor says James Corden will make Season 4 if fans want it

News

Bjork - Army Of Me video

The strangest music videos ever made

Latest Lists

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, 2016

10 musicians who don't drink

Radio X Great X-Pectations 2020

The Best New Music, Artists and Bands for 2020

Treadmill at the gym

The ultimate gym playlist for indie lovers

The A to X of the 2010s

The A to X of the 2010s

Sergio Pizzorno attends Soccer Aid 2012 in aid of Unicef at Old Trafford

Rock Stars Who Are Surprisingly Sporty

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters tease new album update with bathroom photo

Foo Fighters

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs on stage at Glastonbury on June 26, 2010

Pet Shop Boys for Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs live on stage during Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 27, 2019

The Strokes to release new album in 2020

Music News

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk returns for 2020: Sam Fender, Stereophonics & more nominated

Music News

The original Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival

Who headlined the first Glastonbury festival?

Glastonbury Festival

Anthony Kiedsi of Red Hot Chili Peppers during their performance on Moscow's Red Square Saturday, August 14, 1999

Underrated tracks by classic artists