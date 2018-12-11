Here Are The 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

Elton John, Mariah Carey, Bob Geldof, Paul McCartney and Roy Wood of Wizzard. Picture: David Redfern/Redferns/Gijsbert Hanekroot/Danny Feld/ABC/Larry Ellis/Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Are these the best festive songs of all time? The experts claim this is THE definitive list of Christmas music - but what have they missed off?

Christmas music is a whole genre in itself, with everyone from Justin Bieber to the Manic Street Preachers getting in on the act when it comes to festive songs.

But which Christmas songs have had the most play? Let’s find out.

Last Christmas, Dr Joe Bennett of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee, USA, analysed the top 200 UK Spotify song streams from 2016’s Christmas period and totted up the winners.

And here’s his Top 10. Do you agree? Or is this list missing an all-time classic?

The Top 10 Most Popular Christmas Songs

All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey Last Christmas – Wham! Fairytale of New York - The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin’ Stevens It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams Do They Know It's Christmas? – Band Aid It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublė I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard Step Into Christmas – Elton John Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney

The research was used to create what’s thought to be the “happiest Christmas song”, created with British songwriters Harriet Green and Steve Anderson and the London Community Gospel Choir. Titled Love’s Not Just For Christmas, the track was commissioned by Intu, a group of UK shopping centres.

Have a listen. Does it conjure up thoughts of Chrimbo for you?