The most controversial line-up changes in history

Buckethead, performing with Guns N'Roses at the MTV Awards, 2002
Buckethead, performing with Guns N'Roses at the MTV Awards, 2002. Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage/Getty Images

Things change... particularly in the high-flying world of the music biz. What happens when personnel changes mark a milestone in a band's career?

  1. Guns N'Roses

    Before: Rose, Slash, McKagan, Alder and Stradlin.

    The "classic" GNR line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler only lasted for two albums: Appetite For Destruction and GN'R Lies. Adler's substance abuse led him to be fired in 1990, Stradlin quit a year later and Slash eventually walked out in '96, with McKagan following the year after that. Between 2000 and 2004, Slash was replaced by the infamous Buckethead, but in 2016, Slash, Rose and McKagan reunited for the Not In This Lifetime tour. Hooray!

    After: the Buckethead years, 2001

  2. Nirvana

    Before: with Dale Crover

    Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic worked with a number of different drummers until they finally settled on Dave Grohl in 1990. Chad Channing ppeared on their debut single Love Buzz, while Mudhoney's Dan Peters drummed on the follow-up, Sliver. Dale Crover was the last drummer before the Grohlmeister stepped up.

    After: with Dave Grohl

  3. The Rolling Stones

    Before: with Brian Jones in 1965

    On 9 June 1969, Mick Taylor was officially announced as the replacement for Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones. The increasingly erratic Jones found himself being eased out of the group by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, so Taylor was seen as a more reliable guitarist. He lasted until the end of 1974, when he was permanently replaced by former Faces man Ronnie Wood, who is still with them to this day.

    After: with Mick Taylor in 1972

  4. Stereophonics

    Before: with Stuart Cable

    The original trio was Kelly Jones, Richard Jones and Stuart Cable. However, drummer Cable was fired in 2003 due to "lack of commitment" and replaced by Javier Weyler. The current line-up features Adam Zindani on guitar and Jamie Morrison on drums.

  5. Editors

    Before: with Chris Urbanowicz

    During the making of the follow-up to 2009's In This Light And On This Evening, original Editors guitarist Chris Urbanowicz left the band over the classic "musical differences".  The subsequent album, The Weight Of Your Love, featured two new members: Justin Lockey and Elilot Williams.

    After: with Justin Lockey and Elilot Williams

  6. The Cure

    Before: Robert Smith, Michael Dempsey and Lol Tolhurst in 1979

    The Cure are something of a soap opera when it comes to band members. Robert Smith is the only remaining original member; bassist Simon Gallup has been with the band since their second album, but left for a couple of years in the mid 1980s. Original drummer Lol Tolhurst switched to keyboards in 1982, and was "let go" in 1989 before the release of the classic Disintegration. Current drummer Jason Cooper is a mere whipper-snapper, having only been with the band since 1996.

    After: Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Reeves Gabrels, Roger O'Donnell and Jason Cooper in 2019

  7. The Beatles

    Before: with Pete Best

    The most famous - and notorious - line-up change in history. The Beatles went through a number of drummers in their early days, but Pete Best was a fan favourite and stayed with the band through their formative years in Liverpool and Hamburg. However, shortly after they were signed to the Parlophone label, Best was unceremoniously sacked in favour of Ringo Starr and The Fab Four were complete. Were they jealous of Pete's good looks? Was he not that good a drummer? The debate has rumbled on for 60 years...

    After: with Ringo Starr

